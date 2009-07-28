What’s the secret to getting skin glowing when you’re stressed out?

Bride-to-be Claire Danes has a radiant complexion.

We all know that a bride is supposed to glow on her wedding day, but in reality, stress and lack of sleek can make looking radiant nearly impossible. We asked dermatologist Dr. Nicholas Perricone, MD, for his tips on how to look radiant even when you’re anything but relaxed and well-rested. He says:

“Stress causes low-grade inflammation in your skin which alters your blood circulation and results in loss of radiance. There are a few things you can do to counteract this. First, don’t smoke because that also reduces blood flow and exacerbates lackluster skin. Also, try not to drink too much alcohol or eat a lot of salty foods, both of which can cause puffiness around the eyes. Reduce the amount of high-sugar and high-starch foods and beverages, but don’t go for fat-free foods since the chemical additives in them can dry out your skin. While we’re on the subject of dehydration, reduce your intake of caffeine and increase your intake of water–even slight dehydration can cause skin to lose radiance.

Some quick fixes are taking some Omega 3 fish oil capsules which help stimulate your circulation. Also, start drinking green tea which is a powerful anti-oxidant and, along with water, will help flush out toxins. Also, while plenty of sleep and regular exercise are the best ways to increase circulation to the face, if that’s just impossible before your wedding, the best alternative is to do a few sets of push-ups and sit-ups every day. That’ll take less than five minutes and is enough exercise to reap the rewards.

Finally, use a topical lotion or serum that contains alpha lipoic acid that will increase your skin’s production of nitric oxide, a chemical that helps control blood flow and return radiance to your skin. My favorite is Perricone MD Advanced Eye Area Therapy, which reduces dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration.”

About This Wedding Expert: Dr. Nicholas V. Perricone, MD, FACN is a board-certified dermatologist and internationally recognized expert on anti-aging skincare. The award-winning inventor founded the hugely successful Perricone MD Cosmeceuticals in 1998 and is also the author of five New York Times Best Sellers, three of which achieved # 1 status including The Wrinkle Cure, The Perricone Prescription, and The Perricone Promise.





