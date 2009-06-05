What’s the newest trend in wedding necklaces?

Jessica Biel shows off her dazzling accessories on the red carpet.

Your wedding day look starts with the dress, but the right accessory can take a bridal beauty look to a whole new level of glamour. When choosing a necklace for your big day, give a nod to the trends but always stay true to your personal style like red carpet fashion favorite Jessica Biel. For the hottest trend in wedding necklaces, we went to one of Biel’s own accessory favorites, celebrity jewelry designer Susan Foster, who says:

“I love this year’s new and exciting jewelry trend: long necklaces that are laced with diamonds. Depending on your dress, take a sparkly, lengthy necklace and wrap it around once, twice or even three times. Length is key here and the longer the better! Carolina Herrera adorned the models in her 2010 spring bridal show with long jeweled necklaces, some simple, others embellished with charms. This trend can work with any type of dress style: strapless, princess, or even a sleek satin slip dress like legendary bride Caroline Bessette Kennedy.

In order to keep the style from looking dated in wedding photos, make sure the necklace is simple, timeless and something you’ll cherish. It’s also important that the necklace hits in the right spot – if you wrap it too much it can look bunched up or too tight but beware of wearing too long and loose of a chain as it won’t read well in photos. Have someone take a test photo of you with the necklace at various lengths so you can see what length will look best in photos on your very special day!”

These gorgeous long necklaces come at all different price points and in many styles. Simple and cost effective, this Nadri Long Strand Crystal Stations Necklace is a classic option, while bridal favorite Vera Wang offers this stunning <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?PRODUCTprd_id=845524446215085&site_refer=AFF001&site_refer=AFF001&siteID=J84DHJLQkR4-CwvBkqUTqU.jUeoIngzktg”>Vera Wang Motorcycle Chain Necklace. If you want real diamonds for your big day, an Elsa Peretti Diamonds By The Yard Â® Necklace can allow you to make your necklace as long as your heart desires.

About This Wedding Expert: Jewelry designer Susan Foster has quickly gained a fan base among Hollywood’s elite, counting Sandra Bullock, Ashlee Simpson, Jessica Simpson, Renee Zellweger, Lucy Liu and Jessica Biel among her clients. Her Susan Foster Jewelry line can be found at high-end stores such as Bergdorf Goodman and on the covers and in the pages of numerous magazines such as Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Mademoiselle, Modern Bride, Vogue, Town and

Country, Lucky, and InStyle Weddings.





