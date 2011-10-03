What’s On My Vanity: Julia DiNardo, Beauty Writer

My vanity pretty much embodies my lifestyle and fashion philosophy; I don’t have an allegiance to any one particular brand (although you will see a TON of Maybelline products in the mix). There’s always an assortment of high and low, I LOVE vibrant color and have a bunch of stuff crammed into a tiny space.

I’m really into nail polishes (just like you!) and lipsticks, and have more statement necklaces than I could ever possibly wear. Open up my drawers and you’ll find a carefully lined array of eyewear and sunglasses, as well as a treasure trove of bracelets.

I recently upgraded my magnifying mirror from the vintage 1990s one I’ve held onto forever. The new version (courtesy of my Mom), is a round and elegant. (I seriously love the different light settings and high magnification.) Unfortunately, I spend an exorbitant amount of time in front of it consulting every pore on my face. Fragrance is also a daily must for me, and I like to keep a few of my favorites on the vanity top while the rest are discretely hidden away in my bathroom.