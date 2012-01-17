What’s In Their Bag? Red Carpet Beauty Essentials

With award season in full swing we always wonder what beauty products we would find in those chic Lana Marks and Judith Leiber clutches we see on the red carpet. And after last years’ Golden Globes when we saw the camera zoom in onAngelina Jolie doing a lip gloss touch up it dawned on us that even the stars need to freshen up on occasion. Thankfully, Style.com got the rundown from the celebrity makeup artists to see what exactly they sent with their stars onto the red carpet at this weekend’s Golden Globe Awards.

Natalie Portman carried a teeny bottle of hairspray for stray fly aways, whileCharlize Theron had eye-drops and extra cough drops for herlaryngitis.Claire Danes carrieda tube of Laura Mercier Crme Lip Colour in Seductionto touch up her vibrant lips, while Kate Winslet, being the down-to-earth girl we love, carried a tube ofRich Girl Hand Cream SPF 25 by Deborah Lippmann.