What’s Driving Ms. Daisy?

Remember Daisy Fuentes? Yes, that Daisy Fuentes- the one from MTV. As reported by WWD, she’s decided to launch a hair care line. The eponymous line will hit stores as early as March with a tightly edited line of nine sulfate- and paraben-free, multi-cultural friendly products. Exactly what does multi-cultural mean when it comes to hair? Well, it means that that Ms. Fuentes is going to tap in to the huge Hispanic market and make a ton of money. Daisy Fuentes Style Pro is expected to be in over 11,000-plus doors in its first year, including Walgreens and Rite Aid- pretty impressive for a VJ, huh?