What’s The Best Hair For Your Face Shape?

Once you can define the shape of your face, it’s time to move forward and find that perfect cut to fit you like a glove. There is nothing worse than putting a perfect haircut on the wrong face shape. Imperfections are instantly highlighted rather than camouflaged. Read on to find out what is the perfect haircut for your face shape.

Identify your face shape

To find out your face shape, measure it with a ruler or a tape measure. Take the following measurements:

1. Measure your face across the top of your cheekbones.

2. Measure across your jawline from the widest point.

3. Measure across your forehead at the widest point. Generally the widest point will be somewhere about halfway between your eyebrows and your hairline.

4. Measure from the tip of your hairline to the bottom of your chin.

Common Face Shape Characteristics

Below are the most common face shapes. It is possible that your face may not fit into one category and may be a combination of shapes; that should all be factored in.

Oval face: length equal to one and a half times the width.

Round face shape: your face is as wide as it is long. This may vary a little but generally the measure is close.

Long face shape: longer than it is wide.

Heart-shaped face: narrow at jaw line, wide at forehead and cheekbones.

Square face shape: forehead, jaw line and cheekbones are almost equal in width.

Round Face Shape

Celebs with this face shape: Michelle Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Cameron Diaz, Oprah Winfrey, Kate Bosworth, and Fergie.

1. Less volume around your face -This will minimize the appearance of roundness

2. Try haircuts just below chin length – this will bring the cheeks in and the cheekbones out.

3. Soft graduated layers. Graduation will make your face appear slimmer. Bangs are flattering but should (in most cases) be longer and side-swept.

Steer clear of:

One length, blunt bobs. If you have curly hair, avoid short hair. These will definitely emphasize the roundness.

Square face shape

Celebs with this face shape: Rosario Dawson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, and Angelina Jolie.

1. Play down the strong angular jaw line.

2. Long hair; not too layered around the face. Better option if layers begin below the chin.

3. A bob falling below the chin having a bit of graduation to shave off the appearance of the square shape.

Steer clear of:

One length bobs – especially chin length. Any chin length haircut will accentuate the square face shape. Blunt bangs are also to be avoided.

Oval face shapes

Celebs with this face shape: Jessica Alba, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Kate Hudson.

1. Most versatile face shape.

2. Can pull off almost any look- short, long, straight, curly.

3. Has the luxury to consider best feature and highlight it.

4. Great bone structure?…Consider a bob. Eyes your best feature?….bangs are your best bet.

Steer clear of:

Shorter layers that will add height to the top of your head. This will make your face appear long. If your hair is thick and curly, avoid a blunt haircut; you will look like a pyramid.

Long or “oblong” face shapes

Celebs with similar face shapes: Sarah Jessica Parker, Ashlee Simpson, Liv Tyler, Gisele Bundchen.

1. A haircut that does not drag you down yet at the same time, adds width.

2. Brow skimming bangs are very flattering.

3. Chin length bobs are very flattering because they create the illusion of width.

4. Long hair can be tricky. Layers work well when they hit the nose, chin, and the collarbone.

5. One length long hair will drag you down.

Steer clear of:

Stay away from extremes. Shouldn’t go longer than collarbone and avoid super short.

