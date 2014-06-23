The Things That Only Your Hairstylist Knows About You

The worst part about moving to a new city or town isn’t the apartment hunt—it’s finding a new hairdresser. Because trusting someone with your best asset (Gisele would agree) is never taken lightly, our hairstylist becomes a friend, a confidant. He or she knows things about us we wouldn’t dare tell anyone else—the men in our lives just wouldn’t understand. Below is a list of all the things your hairstylist knows about you, and promises to keep hush hush.

1. The Natural Texture of Your Hair

The ONLY two times our natural texture sees the light of day—right when we get out of the shower and in the stylist chair. Lucky for us, she picks up the hairdryer in minutes. Nobody look!

2. Your Pixie Day Dreams

The pixie may have taken over Hollywood, but let’s be real. Not many have the guts to try the cut. And as much as you fantasize about it and talk your stylist’s ears off, you’re not that daring.

3. Your Love of a Good Scalp Massage

Just like a cat purrs and a dog wags his tail, you agree a shampoo scalp massage is pure ecstasy. Our stylist knows to never talk during your “me” time.

MORE: 10 Things That Happen Every Time You Get a Bad Haircut

4. Your Absurd Concept of What an Inch Actually Is

THAT’S an inch? You meant, “cut a quarter of an inch!” Your stylist knows just how much or how little to cut, even when you don’t articulately request it. “This much please,” is all she needs to hear.

5. Just How Early You Lost Your Virginity

Your hair color virginity, that is. Mom wouldn’t allow it, but you went ahead and booked the appointment. Your hairstylist just couldn’t resist a challenge.

6. You Play With Your Hair ALL THE TIME

You hide it well. Just a dab of hair oil along the ends will camouflage disastrous split ends, but she knows the truth. When even the slightest bit of stress pops up, you twirl your hair and pick your split ends like it’s doomsday.

7. Why You Thought Baby Bangs Were a Good Idea

Blunt bangs had gotten so stale and Rooney Mara made them look so cool. But she’s Rooney Mara…ok, lesson learned.

8. Every Crush You’ve Ever Had

Yes, we mean every. When you have nothing to do but sit and gab, everything comes out. When someone is trustworthy enough to cut your hair, you can trust them with anything. At least you were right about Zac Efron—he’s STILL gorgeous.

9. Your Secret Aspiration to Be a Hairdresser

That one time (or two) you chopped your own bangs and the other time you thought Sun-In would leave you with gorgeous Cali girl highlights. Now you know, some dreams aren’t meant to come true.

10. Your Belief That Scarlett Red is a Natural Hair Color

And that you quickly learned that color is best left for Rihanna and Jessica Rabbit.