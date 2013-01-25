What You Need to Know About Finding Gluten-Free Beauty Products

More and more lately, cases of gluten allergies have been coming up. For years people have struggled with the symptoms of being allergic to the ingredient that’s easily undetected, only coming to light after multiple medical tests and trips to the doctor. It’s easy to miss gluten in a product if you’re not checking the ingredient label for something, but if you’re in the 15 percent of the population with a gluten allergy, you may want to pay more attention to what goes into your beauty products (and food, for that matter).

Gluten is a storage protein found in grains like wheat and rye, and unfortunately, it’s typically in a lot of foods that are our guilty pleasures (like pizza). If you have a gluten allergy or, more seriously, celiac disease, you should absolutely be cutting out gluten from everything you eat, use, etc. Some of the symptoms of gluten intolerance are anemia, unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain and bloating, infertility, headaches, and exhaustion. Even if you’re not allergic to gluten, cutting out gluten can be beneficial because the foods and products containing gluten can be high in preservatives and artificial ingredients. Some people often find that they are less tolerant to gluten than others – so if you don’t suffer from celiac disease but do have some of the symptoms (or in the case of cosmetics, have been reacting to some products but aren’t sure why) gluten could be the culprit. Although it’s a debated topic due to the fact that cosmetics contain such a small amount of gluten to begin with, for those that do react to it, it’s often better to be safe than sorry.

So, what does this mean for your beauty routine? If you’re sensitive to gluten or think you may be, it’s a good idea to be taking a good and hard look at the ingredient labels on your beauty products. Gluten sneaks up on you and is silent more often than not, so doing a bit more work to find gluten free products may help any of the symptoms listed above that you may be experiencing. If you’re suffering from a gluten allergy, try using gluten-free products for a few weeks and see if the symptoms dissipate. In the same respect, start making it a habit to check ingredient labels for all products that you buy – you never know if you’ve been missing something that may be wreaking havoc on your body. Here’s a quick cheat sheet:

Most products that are gluten-free will explicitly say so on the label.

Brands such as Hourglass Cosmetics, Lavanila, Afterglow Cosmetics and Alterna offer gluten-free products.

Avoid anything with wheat, barley, malt, rye, oat, triticum vulgare, hordeum vulgare, secale cereale and avena sativa.

You can also always contact the manufacturer of your favorite products just to make sure it doesn’t (or does) contain gluten.

Image via Gluten Free Beauty