What Trends Should You Be Wearing in 2012?

We can’t believe that the first week of January is already over. As much as we would like to deny it, 2012 is well on its way and we’ve already noticed a strong shift in some trends.
To bring you into the new year in style, here are a few of our 2012 beauty predictions. From hair color to nail polish, get ready, because it is going to be a busy year.
We have officially declared pink hair out and lavender hair in. We love this faded tone so much that you may see it on one of us sometime soon...
Put the tweezers down ladies. Bushy brows (or as we like to call them, bold brows) are a definite "do" for 2012. Seen a lot on the Spring 2012 runways, we predict a lot more of these overgrown brows will be making an appearance on the streets.
It sounds boring, but really there is nothing more chic than a nude nail. This was one of the biggest trends we saw last season and we definitely predict an uptick in toned down manicures for the new year. Think less nail art - more solid tones in 2012.
This new year we are going to be seeing a lot less contouring and a lot more highlighting. Adding a sheen to the cheek bone will take our 2012 beauty looks past "dewy" and into "glistening" territory.
A personal favorite for 2012, bold lips are still in for the new year but with a twist. This inner lip stain look will give your lips a "just bitten" appeal and is a much softer alternative to big, bold and glossy lipstick.
Don't be afraid to be a bit heavy-handed with the liner in 2012. Liquid or pencil, upper or lower - eyeliner is going to be an important staple in your beauty bag this year.
Already selected as Pantone's color of the year, tangerine is going to be a statement tone in your routine for 2012. Cheeks, lips, eyes or even hair - we have big plans for tangerine.
We couldn't think of any other term to describe this trend besides the Pixie Pompadour. With all of the celebrities that chopped their hair in 2011 we predict we are going to see this look a lot in the new year as they all try to grow out their locks.
A simple beauty step that has a maximum effect, fake eyelashes are continuing their comeback in 2012, as well as the emphasis on thick, thick lashes.
With the launch of the new Bobbi Brown Nudes and Neons collection we have a feeling we are going to be seeing a lot of this duo in terms of makeup in 2012. This unusually color combo is no longer just for your wardrobe. Things are going to be a lot brighter in the new year.