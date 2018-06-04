10 Things to Know Before Getting a Blowout

Whether you’re addicted to blowouts or you’ve never had one in your life (besides at the end of a haircut), there’s likely plenty of things you never knew about the process—and plenty of questions you’ve asked yourself, like: How much should you tip? Do products make a difference? Are there different style options?

So, we’ve put together a list of the things no one ever tells you about getting a blowout—so you’re sure to have a great experience every time.

1. You Can Get Curls…

… or waves, or texture, or just straight hair. A blowout doesn’t mean that you’ll simply have smooth, bouncy hair with a bit of a curl at the end.

2. Communication Is Key

If you’re not into having too much product in your hair, or if you want the style altered once it’s finished, communicate that to your stylist. While you should be discussing the kind of style you want before the blowout begins, that doesn’t mean that the only time to speak up is at the start of the process.

3. It Can Last up to a Week

Depending on your hair texture, the blowout can last anywhere from three days to a week. Use dry shampoo to absorb any oil at your roots. To get a bit of volume back in your hair after sleeping on your hair, flip your head over, and use a bit of volumizing spray.

4. Hairspray Isn’t a Bad Thing

Hairspray was the product of choice back in the day, and these days, many girls think that hairspray means stiff, helmet-like hair. If your stylist uses a light hold hairspray and sprays it in their hand or on a brush before putting it in your hair, flyaways that naturally happen with blowouts will be a thing of the past, and your hair will still have incredible movement and body.

5. You Should Tip 20 Percent

Just like the tip you leave when you have your hair cut or colored, you should leave a 20 percent tip.

6. Cool Drying Should Happen

Whether you get your hair styled straight, wavy, or curly, the stylist should be hitting it with a bit of cool air once they’re finished to seal the cuticle, giving your hair more shine and letting the style set so that it lasts longer.

7. The Shampoo Makes a Difference

If you can, have the salon use a shampoo specifically formulated for your hair type—curly, color-treated, fine, etc.—for the best blowout results possible.

8. You Don’t Need to Go to a Blowout Bar

There isn’t always a blow dry salon near where you live, but if you need a good blowout, you can call your salon to schedule a wash and dry. Skip the cut and/or color, and simply have your hair washed and styled at the salon.

9. Consider a Brazilian Blowout

Ladies on the hunt for smooth, frizz-free hair should look into Brazilian blowouts, which can last for up to 12 weeks. The treatment itself usually lasts about 90 minutes and will give you gorgeous, long-lasting results.

10. You Can Get a Professional Blowout at Home

Depending on where you live, you may be able to make an appointment to bring a professional stylist to your home. More and more companies like Glam Squad are popping up, which allow you to hire a professional stylist in your own home shortly before you need your hair styled.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.