Gift Guide: What to Buy Your Mom for the Holidays

Of all the people you need to shop for this holiday season, your mom can be the toughest. Moms almost always say they want nothing, and considering it seems like they’ve always got everything they need, sometimes the best gifts are the ones your mom would never buy on her own. We’re talking the indulgent, decadent beauty products that will make her feel like she’s living in luxury.
To help you get an idea of what to buy your mom for the holidays, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lavish presents — that still won’t break the bank. Take a look at our picks above for what to buy your mom for the holidays, and tell us what you’ll be gifting in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Gift Guide: Beauty Gifts That Give Back
25 Under $25: Holiday Gift Guide
Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide: 10 Beauty Gifts You’ll Love to Give
No idea what to get your mom for the holidays? Look no further!
This limited-edition collection of Estee Lauder's famed Advanced Night Repair, Advanced Time Zone SPF Creme and Eye Creme is the perfect trifecta to make anyone's skin look brighter and younger.
Estee Lauder Anti-Wrinkle Set, $65, Nordstrom.com
If your mom loves to indulge in rich, heavenly scents, gift her this "Indian Incense" candle that she'll be able to enjoy for up to 20 straight hours of burn time.
Diptyque Indian Incense Candle, $32, Nordstrom.com
Finding the perfect BB cream for your skin can be a little tricky, but we love this set from Dr. Jart because each of the creams is equally wonderful in its own way. With a set of four options, your mom can find the best BB cream for her skin.
Dr. Jart The Original BB Cream Set, $34, Sephora.com
Bright, luminous skin is just a few steps away with this result-oriented skin care kit from FAB. Safe for sensitive skin and formulated without harsh chemicals, you may want to steal some of these products back once you gift them to your mom.
FAB Aglow Kit, $34, Sephora.com
This 7-piece set allows for a full 90 minutes of an at-home spa night, and with a reasonable price tag and ease of use, your mom will love the luxurious gift while you'll love that it won't break the bank.
Urban Hydration 90 Minute Massage and Treatment Pack, $25.09, Target.com
A floral and fruity blend of feminine scents, Valentina Assoluto is a fragrance your mom is sure to love.
Valentino 'Valentina Assoluto' Eau de Parfum, $88, Nordstrom.com
Decked out in a gorgeous silver bag, this Smashbox brush set is just the right of glamour your mom's holiday makeup needs.
Smashbox Wondervision Holiday Brush Set, $60, Nordstrom.com
Don't let your mom's hands get taken by the cold! This L'Occtaine hand cream set will keep her skin supple, moisturized and smelling like the most beautiful flowers.
L'Occtaine Hand Indulgences Set, $28, Sephora.com