13 Insanely Good Skin-Care Products You Didn’t Know Were at Target

Target isn’t the kind of place that you pop into for just one thing. And even if you go there for a specific item—maybe this time it was a bathing suit top, or perhaps just a singular bottle of nail polish—you’re most definitely walking out of there with a cart full of stuff you never knew you needed, plus a significantly diminished bank account. It’s both magical and dangerous, and that’s especially true when it comes to Target’s beauty aisles which are filled with rows upon rows of incredibly excellent skin-care products at surprisingly cheap prices.
And though we realize you don’t need another excuse to go spend your entire paycheck on beauty products, we also need you to know just how awesome these skin-care products are, like fast-acting zit treatments from K-beauty favorite Missha, or skin-plumping serums from the indie brand Fig + Yarrow, or exfoliating, brightening toners from Target-exclusive Pixi. Enticed yet? Good. That’s why we rounded up 13 of the best skin-care products you truly *need* to buy right now, preferably this very second.
Fig + Yarrow Facial Serum Rosehip + Argan
Fig + Yarrow Facial Serum Rosehip + Argan, $19.99; at Target
Photo:
Fig + Yarrow
Honest Beauty Refreshingly Clean Gel Cleanser
Honest Beauty Refreshingly Clean Gel Cleanser, $18; at Target
Photo:
Honest
Sonia Kashuk Renew Micro-Exfoliating Toner
Sonia Kashuk Renew Micro-Exfoliating Toner, $14.99; at Target
Photo:
Sonia Kashuk
Pixi By Petra Glow Tonic
Pixi By Petra Glow Tonic, $15; at Target
Photo:
Pixi By Petra
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray, $12.99; at Target
Photo:
S.W. Basics
Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Extreme Pads
Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Extreme Pads, $14.95; at Target
Photo:
Nip + Fab
Botanics Shine Away Iconic Clay Mask
Botanics Shine Away Iconic Clay Mask, $13.59; at Target
Photo:
Botanics
Pacifica Coconut Water Micellar Cleansing Tonic
Pacifica Coconut Water Micellar Cleansing Tonic, $11.99; at Target
Photo:
Pacifica
29 by Lydia Mondavi Vineyard Repairing Night Cream
29 by Lydia Mondavi Vineyard Repairing Night Cream, $24; at Target
Photo:
29 by Lydia Mondavi
No 7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Eye Cream
No 7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Eye Cream, $21.99; at Target
Photo:
No 7
Missha Super Aqua Anti-Trouble Spot Ointment
Missha Super Aqua Anti-Trouble Spot Ointment, $12; at Target
Photo:
Missha
Lumene Bright Now Vitamin C Day Cream SPF 15
Lumene Bright Now Vitamin C Day Cream SPF 15, $19.99; at Target
Photo:
Lumene
White & Elm Oat & Calendula Exfoliating MicroGrains
White & Elm Oat & Calendula Exfoliating MicroGrains, $18; at Target
Photo:
White & Elm