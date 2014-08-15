Ask an Expert: What Texture Is My Hair?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

So you may know that you don’t have the thickest of hair types, but you’re not quite sure it falls on the fine side either. Technically speaking, do you know how to classify your hair if asked? There are three main categories of hair types: coarse, medium and fine. Determining what kind of hair you have depends on the texture of each strand.

Below, celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas answers our question on how to define each texture of hair.

Q: Is there a way to figure out what my hair texture is?

A: Coarse hair is rough feeling and very thick, each individual strand is actually thick, while medium feels soft (most of the time) and has an averaged size strand of hair, and fine is like baby hair!