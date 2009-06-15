What should I have in my makeup bag for wedding day touch-ups?

New bride Salma Hayek glows on the red carpet.

Photo: Â© Tony Barson / WireImage.com

Every bride wants to maintain her gorgeous wedding look throughout the night, but few can pack up an entire makeup bag for touch-ups. We went straight to makeup artist Bobbi Brown for her list of don’t-leave-home-without essentials. Bobbi says:

“On the day of your wedding, your touch-up kit should include a yellow-based powder, which is great for evening out skin tone and preventing redness or shine in flash photography. I also suggest a face palette like the Bobbi Brown Face Palette that contains all of your basics (foundation, concealer, corrector, blush and lip balm) because having everything in keeps things simple. You should also pack tissues, blotting paper, mints, cotton swabs, eye drops and, of course, you’ll need a bride’s best friend: waterproof mascara.

Here are some quick touch-up tips: when applying the yellow-based powder, firs blot it around your nose and mouth, then blend it out to the rest of your face. As for touching up lips, line and fill them in with a lip pencil to prevent your lip color from smearing and fading. Then layer over your lipstick and/or lip gloss.”

About This Wedding Expert: Legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown debuted her line of cosmetics – just 10 brown-based lipsticks – in 1991 at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City, launching a beauty empire that now has a devoted following, which includes celebrities like Sara Ramirez, Nelly Furtado and Angie Harmon. Bobbi’s beauty empire spans the globe and is a go-to beauty brand for some of New York Fashion Week’s hottest shows.





