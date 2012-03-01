What Pink Lipsticks Work For Fair-Skinned Girls?

Dear Kristin,

I’m loving the pink lipstick trend. What pink lipsticks do you recommend for pale girls?

xoxo,

Tyann

That’s a good question. Pink lipstick can be intimidating! There are so many different shades of pink out there. The key is finding the best shade for your coloring. For pale girls, pink is a really complementary color. Instead of going for the bright shades, I would suggest to stick to pale, neutral, or rosy pinks. These will be the most flattering. Hot pinks can be a bit too harsh. But if you REALLY want to make a statement then go for it! I won’t stop you!! But don’t go too pale with your shade. I love this look but unfortunately its no longer the 60’s. And it can make you look washed out and sometimes even look like the Corpse Bride!

Pale, neutral, and rosy pinks were a BIG trend on the runways for spring! These gorgeous pinks showed up on the runways of Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Givenchy!!

Some of my favorite “pale girl pinks” are Bobbi Brown Soft Rose, NARS Dolce Vita Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil, and MAC’s Hue and Viva Glam 2. The amazing thing about MAC’s Viva Glam series is that with every purchase 100 percent of the sale goes toward helping women, men, and children living with or affected by HIV and AIDS. Every girl should own a tube. There’s a shade in there for everyone!

Also before applying any lipstick be sure that your lips aren’t dry and cracking. Keep those lips well hydrated 24/7! This is especially important in the winter. My favorite lip balms are Weleda Everon Lip balm, Nivea A Kiss Of Smoothness Lip balm, and Rosebud Salve. If your lips are in really bad shape you are going to want to exfoliate them before applying lipstick. A couple of really good ones are Clarins Extra Firming Lip and Contour Gentle Exfoliator and Softlips PURE Organic Coconut and Sugar Exfoliating Lip Polish.

One last suggestion, I’d steer clear of frosted pinks altogether. Let’s let that trend stay where it belongs…in the 80’s or on the Jersey Shore. Not the look!

