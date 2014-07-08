Beauty Buzz: What Your Nails Tell You About Your Health, Caffeine Can Boost Your Workout, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Here are 20 beauty things you may want to try out before the end of summer. [Glamour]

2. Find out what your nails could actually be telling you about your health. [Daily Makeover]

3. Caffeine can actually boost your workout performance, according to this doctor. [Style.com]

4. Do you know how tall some of your favorite celebrities are? Well, find out. [StyleCaster]

5. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts about perfume. [Byrdie]