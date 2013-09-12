The First Thing a Guy Notices About You

Want to get a guy’s attention? There may be something to the whole batting-your-eyelashes trick: Seventy percent of guys say they notice a woman’s eyes before any other trait, according to a new survey of 1,000 British men.

While an eye drop manufacturer commissioned the poll, the independent research company One Poll conducted it. Worth noting: The results include the 10 traits men notice first about women—and cellulite, back fat, and arm jiggle didn’t make the cut. Phew!

