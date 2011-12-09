What Makeup Should I Wear With A Red Dress?

I get this question all the time, and the answer is NOT red lipstick and nail polish. I find that a much chicer and modern approach is to paint your pout and nails with a warm pink or shimmery nude color, and pair it with a retro lined eye. It’s dated to look so matchy matchy with the obvious red lip and nail combo.

To create a lovely lady in red moment, start by sweeping highlighter under the brow, on the inner corners of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones to “Carmindize” the face. I love using the highlight hues from the collections of NYC Sparkle Dust, Mac Pigments, Makeup Forever Star Powder or La Femme Sparkle Dust, and use the Stila #15 brush to apply it on the eyes and the Benefit Fantail brush for the tops of cheekbones.

Now apply a neutral soft bambi brown shadow on the lid, and sweep a black liquid liner along the upper lash line ending in a wing at the ends of the eyes. A heavy dose of black mascara on top and bottom lashes will finish off the eyes. Apply a swirl of peachy pink blush to the apples of the cheeks and blend back into the hairline. Now apply a creamy matte or slightly shimmering pinky nude lipstick or a warm pink lipstick. Skip the gloss, match the nails to the lip and then hit the town in red-hot style!