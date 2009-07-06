What is the hottest wedding hairstyle trend for Summer 2009?

Becki Newton side bun is the perfect wedding updo.

Photo: Â© RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital

Updo, down-do, what do you do when it comes to selecting a current but glamorous wedding hairstyle? We went to one of Tinseltown’s “mane” men, celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo, to get his take on today’s hottest wedding hairstyles. Kim says:

“Right now, the hottest trend in wedding hairstyles, hands-down, is the side bun. An homage to Greek goddess hair, it’s a fabulous mixture of playful and sexy that can really set off a glamorous wedding look.

In order to achieve this wedding updo, start with smooth, blown out hair. Create a strong side part, then pull hair back to a low side ponytail and secure with a clear elastic. Next, use a 1″ barrel curling iron to curl the ends of the pony, creating volume and shine. Twist the ponytail into a bun over its base, leaving one long piece loose to wrap around the finished bun. Secure the side bun in place using bobby pins that match your hair color, then wrap the remaining piece of hair around the bun to hide pins, then pin it in place underneath the bun.

The shinier your hair is, the more polished and elegant this side bun hairstyle will look. I suggest a few dabs of Kim Vo Perfect Polish to add a high gloss finish to your gorgeous wedding hairstyle. It’s all about being glowing and glamorous on your big day!”

About This Wedding Expert: Kim Vo is recognized as a master colorist and celebrity hairstylist to Hollywood’s A-list. Counting Teri Hatcher, Kate Hudson and Pamela Anderson among his celebrity clientele, Kim has appeared in hundreds of magazine articles and on ABC’s Extreme Makeover, E!’s The Daily 10, and Shear Genius on Bravo. His B2V salons keep Kim close his A-list clients and his Kim Vo product line brings the A-list experience home to millions.





