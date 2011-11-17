What is Ricky Martin Doing With That Giant Lipstick?

Nicki Minaj and Ricky Martin,the newest faces of MAC Cosmetics’ long-running Viva Glam campaign, revealed an image from their campaign, which will be in stores this February 2012.

The campaign was shot by David LaChapelle and features Ricky flexing his muscles while holding a giant tube of lipstick. Meanwhile, Nicki is seductively stationed on top of a motorcycle with bright green and blue eyeshadow offsetting her bright pink lips.

Viva Glam was conceived in 1994 to raise money for MAC Cosmetics’ AIDS fund and has always featured prominent celebrity faces. Nicki and Ricky will replace Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper as the new faces of the cause. Ricky is one of the few men that have been invited to represent the cause, joining legends like Elton John and Boy George.

We are excited to see what this dynamic duo will come up with, but if this campaign image is any indication we’re sure it’ll hold a lot of stage power!