The Difference Between Lip Oil and Balm, Plus 11 Products to Try

by
Photo: Allison Kahler

No one has ever liked chapped lips. This might be a generalization, but for the most part no one opts for dry, cracking, uncomfortable lips when they could have soft, plush ones instead. Which is why lip balm has become a staple for just about everyone.

But what if there was something that worked even better? A lot of balms carry ingredients (such as petroleum) that instead of penetrating deep to moisturize, only coat your lips. This means you have to constantly reapply, and there’s no real moisturizing going on.

A lip oil, on the other hand, goes deep. The thought of applying oil to lips may seem a little funky, but we all thought that way about putting oil on our faces, and look how good that turned out. An oil isn’t sticky or texturized like a gloss or even balm but rather glides on. Plus, once the shine fades (because the oil has seeped in to nourish), the leftover tint in some formulas stays put for hours.

Most important, oils are generally all-natural with ingredients such as avocado oil and honey. This means they provide incredible amounts of natural nourishing, plumping, and sometimes even anti-aging benefits. Check out some of our favorite oils below, from tinted to one with a 24-karat gold applicator.

STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Oil
Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Oil

Instead of a doe-foot applicator, this oil has bristles, which means precise and accurate placement. Its blend of meadowfoam seed and coconut oils helps to nourish and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

$9 at Burt’s Bees

Photo: Burt’s Bees
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | Too Faced Sweet Peach Creamy Lip Oil
Too Faced Sweet Peach Creamy Lip Oil

This oil not only moisturizes with peach and coconut oil extracts, but it has eight different shades of nudes, pinks, and corals to add a little pop of color to your lips, too.

$19 at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil
Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil

Made of 100 percent plant oil, it not only moisturizes but plumps and adds shimmer and a pop of color to your lips.

$26 at Clarins

Photo: Clarins
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | 24/7 Honey Dual Lip Treatment Oil & Color Tint Balm
24/7 Honey Dual Lip Treatment Oil & Color Tint Balm

A two-in-one product with Jeju natural YooChae honey in the oil provides a healthy, smooth base for the creamy lipstick on the other side.

$29 at Peach and Lily

Photo: 24/7
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | Hourglass Nº 28 Lip Treatment Oil
Hourglass Nº 28 Lip Treatment Oil

Instead of solely moisturizing, this oil also has an anti-aging treatment, and for the height of luxury has a 24-karat gold-plated tip applicator.

$44 at Hourglass

Photo: Hourglass
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | MemeBox Nooni Applecoco Lip Oil
MemeBox Nooni Applecoco Lip Oil

This huge K-beauty hit has a blend of nine botanical oils— sunflower, olive, jojoba, argan, macadamia, green tea, soybean, ginger, and spearmint— that all help to moisturize lips.  

$12 at Ulta

Photo: MemeBox
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | Julep Tinted Lip Oil Treatment
Julep Tinted Lip Oil Treatment

This collection has avocado oil, which increases collagen production, and rosehip seed oil, which has nutrients to soothe and repair.

$22 at Julep

Photo: Julep
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | Milani Moisture Lock Oil Infused Lip Treatment
Milani Moisture Lock Oil Infused Lip Treatment

Each of the eight oils is infused with jojoba, avocado, and tsubaki oil. But to make sure you get exactly what you want, every shade has a specific selection of exclusive oils to cater to your needs.

$8 at Milani

Photo: Milani
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | Milk Oil Lip Stain
Milk Oil Lip Stain

An easy rollerball applicator brings you back to middle school, but delivers more than nostalgia. Its vegan formula provides a light tint and nourishing vitamins.

$18 at Milk

Photo: Milk
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | Missha Essential Lip Oil
Missha Essential Lip Oil

If you’re ready to leave sticky behind, this oil is for you. There are two options, honey and berry, that hydrate lips and give a high shine.

$10.80 (was $12) at Missha

Photo: Missha
STYLECASTER | Top Lip Oils | Yes To Miracle Brightening & Conditioning Argan Lip Oil
Yes to Miracle Oil Brighten & Condition Argan Lip Oil

An oil perfect for dry lips, it helps to brighten and condition lips so you have added shine but also major repair work happening.

$6.95 (was $12.99) at Jet

Photo: Yes To

