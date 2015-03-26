AcroYoga: What it is, and Why You Should Try it (Even if You Hate Yoga)

As someone who’s never successfully completed a cartwheel, it was with a surprised sense of achievement that I found myself balancing precariously, like a tabletop, on a friend’s outstretched hands and feet one Wednesday afternoon. With precision, I flipped myself backwards, and landed safely on the floor, upright on my feet.

But let me back up—I haven’t properly introduced you to acroyoga yet.

Acroyoga is a trend fitness junkies are buzzing about at the moment, where you learn to do all sort of impressive stuff, like this:

And this:

Essentially, the practice is a blend of acrobatics, yoga, and Thai massage which you do with a partner, and it’s probably the most fun you’ll ever have while exercising. As someone who finds it hard to get on board with calling yoga exercise (you barely sweat?!), I found acroyoga to combine the things I do like about yoga (mindfulness, stretching, flexibility) with the (far more fun) aspects of acrobatics. Unlike many typical yoga classes, this felt like a real workout.

Since founding acroyoga in 2003, San Francisco residents Jason Nemer and Jenny Sauer-Klein have trained over 150 certified teachers, and the practice has spread globally so you can get in on the fun, no matter where you’re based.

Despite evidence to the contrary, acroyoga isn’t as tricky as it looks—seriously, hear me out. Sure, you won’t be doing backflips through the air in the first 15 minutes of your class, but you will be surprised at how much you can accomplish in just an hour.

My first acroyoga session was in Sydney, Australia with Honza and Claudine at Yoga Beyond—the bendy-looking couple featured in the pictures above.

The first few minutes started like any regular vinyassa yoga session: Acroyogis took their place on a yoga mat in a large room, with floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning water views. To begin, we sit in a circle, stretching, going through basic yoga moves like downward dog and cobra pose to warm up. Anyone new to the class raises their hand (me!), and the fun starts.

During the “flying” part of the class—which is where you learn the lifts acroyoga is famous for—a third person acts as a spotter, while teachers watch your move and coach you through. At the end, partners practice Thai massage on each other.

I showed up to the class with a friend, but if you don’t have anyone interested in coming along, don’t worry—plenty of acroyogis attend solo and partner up with other class-goers according to experience and body size.

Full disclosure: At first, the moves the instructors were demonstrating definitely felt intimidating. But, after about 30 minutes I started getting the hang of the class, and was “flying” with the best of ’em. Yes, some of the moves are downright scary, so if I have one piece of advice for would-be acroyogis, it’s this: Don’t try and do this at home using a YouTube tutorial. Head to a class, chat with the pros, and learn the key to practicing this super-fun fitness trend safely.

Interested? Find a class near you now!