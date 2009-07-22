What wedding day eye makeup looks best on medium and darker skin tones?

Mary J. Blige looks glam on the red carpet.

We asked celebrity makeup artist Tina Turnbow to get the latest scoop on how to find the most flattering shades for your skin tone. Tina says:

“When choosing wedding day makeup, most brides want a more glamorous version of their everyday look. Medium skin tones that have a yellow undertone look amazing with earthy browns like terracotta, brick or rust hues. Darker skin can have a red or orange undertone, so use the richest shades possible: purples, copper and deep chocolate browns will look amazing. NARS Eyeshadow Duo in India Song is a great brown/vanilla eyeshadow duo that works on either medium or dark skin tones. Pair that with Sue Devitt Eye Intensifier Pencil in Kenya, a deep chocolate brown pencil.

If you really want your eyes to pop, use gold or copper eye shadows as a highlight on your brow bones. I love NARS Single Eye Shadow in either Goldfinger (a shimmery gold) or California (a molten copper). Avoid silver and pastels – they’ll look ashy.”

About This Wedding Expert: Tina Turnbow is a celebrity makeup artist with an ever-expanding list of clients, including Claire Danes, Mary Louise Parker, Jessica Szohr, Ivanka Trump, Amanda Peet and Rachel Weisz, among many others. Tina’s amazing work has been featured in the pages of Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Town and Country and Nylon. She has been the national spokesperson for Drugstore.com/Beauty.com for the past four years, lending her extraordinary professional insight to their products and brand consulting.





