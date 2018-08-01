Make the Most of Retrograde Season With Wet N Wild’s Zodiac-Themed Collection

It’s the first of the month and besides paying rent, a lot of us are probably analyzing our monthly horoscopes. For those who swear by the zodiac, it’s been a particularly challenging summer with multiple planets in retrograde, as well as a handful of eclipses to watch out for (all of which carry positive and negative side effects). But on those days when it seems nothing is going right–at least for the makeup junkies–wet n wild has come to the rescue with a collection that will leave you starry-eyed. If not that, it’ll at least give you an excuse to bedazzle your face.

The Zodiac Collection has been available on the brand’s website, as well as Walmart.com, for a few weeks, but starting today, you can snag it in-stores, too. Besides the fact that everything falls under $10 (!), everything is labeled according to astrological sign and the corresponding colors definitely embody each of the elements: air, water, fire and earth. There’s also bundle packs according to each element, which include a loose highlighting powder, highlighter bar and multi-shade eyeshadow. Check out all of them ahead.