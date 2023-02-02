Shoppers Insist This $1 Bestselling Lipstick From Amazon ‘Goes On As Smoothly’ As Ones From Pricier Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping writer, it’s that a product being more expensive doesn’t exactly mean that it is better. This rule especially translates over to the beauty world, where some drugstore products I’ve tried are truly superior to high-end ones. Currently, the No. 1 bestseller in the Lipstick category on Amazon is the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick

; a truly incredible feat considering the high volume of lipsticks that are available on the popular retailer. Ringing in at $1 (99 cents, to be exact, but who’s counting?), it’s definitely surprising. However, the over 18,000 five-star reviews have made a solid case for adding this one to your beauty cabinet.

Available in 21 different shades, this Wet n Wild lippie

has a color range that includes everything from dusty mauve hues to dark crimson ones. Even more impressive is the fact that aside from the rich color payoff, the formula also includes vitamins A & E and aloe vera, making the lipstick feel extra hydrating on the lips.

Although I have yet to try it out myself, as a self-proclaimed lipstick enthusiast, it’s one I plan on ordering ASAP. When a lipstick

meets the criteria of being non-drying and has a fabulous swipe of color, it’s easy to see why so many shoppers are excited to have found this steal. “You don’t have to pay a lot of money to get a quality lip product,” one satisfied shopper noted. “This color is beautiful and goes on as smoothly as my expensive brands. I could not be happier.”

Another reviewer wrote, “This was my first time using a Wet n Wild Lipstick

. I have never been a fan of lipsticks but… This lipstick has truly won me over. I love the way how it applies so silky smooth and it left my lips feeling very soft and moisturized.”

If you’re still having some doubts about how good this $1 makeup product

can truly be, we don’t blame you, but the reviews speak for themselves. As one Amazon shopper said, “I’ll be honest—for the price I wasn’t expecting much. I was sorely mistaken. It’s a rich crimson color and when I apply it on my lips it’s not overpowering at all. I wear it pretty much every day.”

Did your everyday lipstick combo just become that much less expensive? We think so.

