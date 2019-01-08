Wet n Wild’s New Makeup Line Makes Going to the Gym Way More Fun

We can almost guarantee one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get moving and adopt a healthier lifestyle. While statistics show that most of us will drop the ball come February, we’re hitting the gym anyway, drinking our daily gallon of water and noshing on kale salads for dinner like its our job. And now we’ve got wet n’ wild’s PUMP collection to motivate us even more, because the whole “no makeup” makeup thing isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

The collection is full of 20 (!) travel-friendly products that can claim real estate in your gym bag and cover a multitude of all-too-common needs during a sweat sesh. For instance, the Expert Level Cleansing Oil dissolves makeup and rids skin of dirt and debris, while the Keep Going Waterproof & Sweatproof Eyeshadow promises not to smudge while you burn calories.

And beyond those more predictable, gym-inspired products are more innovative finds, like mini cleansing balls that dissolve in water and can be used for a quick cleanse in the locker room.

The PUMP collection is available now at your local CVS and will be available online at wet n wild starting on Jan. 14. Oh, and did we mention you can snag all 20 products for under $9 each. Here’s a sneak peek at our favorites:

Personal Best Exfoliating Cleansing Balls

We doubt you’ll forget to wash your face when you have these adorable cleansing balls. Mix these mini spheres with water to cleanse and exfoliate face on-the-go.

$8 at wet n wild

On Your Matte Oil-Absorbing Blotting Papers

Blotting papers are essential in and out of the gym. We recommend carrying these post-workout to mattify any shine on your complexion.

$5 at wet n wild

Full Circuit- No Limit Palette

Complete any face look with this one-stop-shop palette. It comes in two shades so you can create any look before or after your workout.

$9 at wet n wild

It’s My Cheat Day Refreshing Hair Mist

Give hair a spritz of this fragrance that refreshes sweaty tresses.

$9 at wet n wild

Partner Up Cooling Moisture Stick

When your complexion is flushed and overheated, swipe on this cooling stick to hydrate, cool and soothe.

$4 at wet n wild