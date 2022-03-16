This $2 Curler ‘Shocked’ Shoppers With How Well It Lifted & Volumized Their Lashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As someone who has very stubborn lashes that stick straight out, I’m pretty skeptical of products that say they volumize and lift. But if there’s one thing that can get the job done in a pinch, it’s an eyelash curler. However, it can’t be just any eyelash curler. It has to be one that’s easy to use, pain-free, effective and affordable.

That’s a lot to ask for in a single product, though Wet n Wild’s High On Lash Eyelash Curler seems to have it on lock. For one, the makeup tool is super comfortable to hold and use thanks to its cushion-soft grips. What’s more, the curler’s silicone pad is gentle, doesn’t pinch and leaves your lashes lifted in an instant.

“Great product and price! No difference between this and any $20 eyelash curler!” wrote one reviewer who gave it a five-star rating. They’re totally right, though. You shouldn’t have to drop a ton of money on an eyelash curler.

As a one-size-fits-all tool, it works easily on any eye shape of any size. Your final look? Volumized lashes that actually hold their curl all day long. It’s easy to see how the High On Lash Eyelash Curler has risen to the very top of Amazon’s eyelash curler bestseller list. We can’t forget to mention that it has a 36 percent discount right now, bringing its price down to just below $2 (!!!).

“It’s plastic, lightweight and cheap. It works just as efficiently as a metal one,” wrote one shopper. “It’s worth every penny and several more!”

To use it, position the tool at the base of your dry lashes. Once in place, gently squeeze down and release. It’s that simple. Once this step is done, use your favorite mascara to add even more volume. You’re going to be looking like you got eyelash extensions in no time.

“I was so shocked by how much this curler actually curled my lashes,” wrote another reviewer. “My lashes are actually pin straight and also very short! With the curler it really helped with the mascara to make it look like I have some lashes.”

For lasting lift and curve on your lashes, get the best bang for your buck with Wet n Wild’s High On Lash Eyelash Curler.