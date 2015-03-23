How to Rock the Wet Hair Look

Your mom probably always chased after you not to leave the house with wet hair—”You’ll catch cold!” Okay, your mom’s not totally wrong, but maybe she also meant that you’ll catch cool? Probably not, but there is something inherently cool in a rock and roll way about wet-looking hairstyles. They can either look slicked back in a minimalist, clean way, or mussed up and textured for a “running around in the rain” kind of way, which smudged eyeliner or no, looks effortlessly carefree and devil-may-care. The irony is, that torrential downpour notwithstanding, this look requires way more product than anyone can claim to be “carefree.” The good news is that it doesn’t require that precise of a hand, just a lot of attitude. Look at some of these wet hair looks that will have you rethinking that tub of hair gel.

