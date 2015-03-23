How to Rock the Wet Hair Look

Your mom probably always chased after you not to leave the house with wet hair—”You’ll catch cold!” Okay, your mom’s not totally wrong, but maybe she also meant that you’ll catch cool? Probably not, but there is something inherently cool in a rock and roll way about wet-looking hairstyles. They can either look slicked back in a minimalist, clean way, or mussed up and textured for a “running around in the rain” kind of way, which smudged eyeliner or no, looks effortlessly carefree and devil-may-care. The irony is, that torrential downpour notwithstanding, this look requires way more product than anyone can claim to be “carefree.” The good news is that it doesn’t require that precise of a hand, just a lot of attitude. Look at some of these wet hair looks that will have you rethinking that tub of hair gel.
A "coming in from the rain" look always looks really good in the movies. You can totally rock it out though, with a cute face-framing part like this. Damp hair, sprayed with a prep spray and then molded with some gel creates this fun "waterpark" look.
A textured pull-back 'do looks so rebel chic with the raked texture. This is kind of what you hair looks like when you pull wet hair back into a bun, but to preserve those cool raked lines, again—gel up your hair, running it through with your fingers and then just make a bun in the back. So fast!
We hope you've got your finest-toothed comb handy for this cleaner than clean and crisper and crisp chignon. It helps to start with damp hair. Spray with a styling prep to detangle and Comb everything back into a low ponytail and secure with an elastic, then do your chignon. Depending on how unruly your hair is, coat the tail in some gel before twisting so it has some grip and no fly-aways ruin the effect. That way, the neat job you did coming all your hair back won't be ruined as you twist the ends around.
Instead of a headband, just turn your hair into it's own band with plenty of molding gel. This looks so cool mod done on a pixie, but if you have longer hair, you can leave the back loose or secure it into a low pony. A reallllllly deep side part is called for with this one—we'll let you decide where you want that to start. Coat your hair with gel and comb over your hair and secure in the back. If you've got a pixie, apply a bit of extra gel on the ends to "seal" them together and then cover your whole head with a strong-hold hairspray.
A wet-looking braid is very Blue Crush. Depending on how messy or neat you want it, it's cool either way. Plus—it's really easy to braid damp hair and have it look neat. To nix the "goopy" feel, just start with damp hair or spritz with a prep spray before braiding. Afterwards, coat the whole thing in lots of strong-hold hairspray for hold. You can top that with a shine spray for an all-day "wet" look.
Wet bangs can be really cool in a near-goth updated Lydia Deets kind of fashion. To avoid the heavy feeling, skip the gel and use mousse instead on wet hair. It'll dry but still appear wet.
The "running on the beach" look, courtesy of Karolína Kurková is easy-peasy. With damp hair, run a generous portion of flexible holding mousse through your hair, scraping it back, and then just fluff the ends. The look is meant to be undone, so you can pretty much just spray the front liberally with hairspray and let the back fly free.
A rock and roll slick-back requires little more than water, and tons of hairspray. This look probably works best on short hair that's not too thick. Scrap back your damp hair and liberally spray with hairspray to keep it in place. We're talking the hard-hold helmet head kind—none of that wimpy flexible stuff. This way, your hair will stay in formation, but it'll just appear to BE like that, naturally.
