No, You Shouldn’t be Using a Standard Brush on Wet Hair; Try These Instead

If you’re concerned about hair damage, breakage and split ends, you probably already know a few of the basics when it comes to hair care. Using a deep conditioner (or bond builder if you have color-treated tresses), taking your vitamins and supplements, and avoiding over-shampooing and excess heat styling are all widely known practices to keep scalp and strands healthy. However, if you’re using a typical brush to comb through wet hair post-shower, all of your other endeavors to preserve your precious strands may as well be tossed out the window.

Wet strands are far more fragile than dry ones, which means that using a hairbrush designed specifically for detangling wet locks is essential if you’re looking to avoid snapping and breakage. We’ve rounded up a few of our personal favorite brush options that are safe to use on both wet and dry locks.

1. Wet Brush Quick Dry Hairbrush

As the gold standard for wet and post-shampoo hair care, this quick-dry brush is a great option for preventing damage and helping your hair dry quicker. It’s also designed with an OmniFlex head, which allows it to move in every direction to contour to the scalp.

2. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Wet Hairbrush

This original Glide Thru brush is a designed with unique, cone-shaped plastic bristles to combat knots and tangles without causing breakage and split ends.

3. Tangle Angel Hair Brush

Aside from the chic, heart-shaped design this gentle detangling brush helps remove knots without break your hair.