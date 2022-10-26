This ‘Heaven-Sent’ Hair Brush That Reduces Breakage & Shedding Is Down to $6 on Amazon—But Not For Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If your scalp aches and your floor is covered in loose strands, it’s time to get a new brush. Your brush should leave your locks smooth and healthy rather than broken and knotty. But picking up the first brush you find at the corner store simply won’t do the trick. Instead, reach for one that shoppers and celebs can vouch for.

Wet Brush’s Original Detangler Hair Brush has quite an impressive resume. To start, it has earned a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon, which is no easy feat. Over 45,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating, which is how you know it’s the real deal.

On top of that, celebs like Jennifer Aniston love Wet Brush. She has been spotted combing through her gorgeous locks with the brand’s Brush Pro Flex Dry

. Though they’re different brushes, Jen’s seal of approval speaks for itself.

The best part is that the Original Detangler Hair Brush is a whopping 52 percent off during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale. The event runs through November 6, so hop on this deal as soon as you can. You can get the product delivered to your doorstep even faster by signing up for a Prime membership.

So, why should you start using the Original Detangling Brush instead of any other ordinary counterpart? Because it detangles hair without breaking or damaging it. Not only that, but it also tames frizz.

Whether your hair is wet or dry, this brush gets all of the knots out and protects against damage. A top-quality detangling brush for $6 is hard to come by, so scoop it up on sale now at Amazon.

The secret to finding a brush that doesn’t rip your hair out is in the bristles. This one features IntelliFlex bristles that glide right through your strands—no yanking necessary. Once it detangles your locks, it also smooths frizz. You shouldn’t need anything else but this brush to get your hair looking and feeling amazing.

Don’t believe this super affordable brush is capable of all that? Plenty of Amazon shoppers have rushed to the reviews section to sing its praises.

“Finding Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush was heaven-sent!! This brush amazingly slides right through my tangled wet curls with zero hesitation. I was literally shocked when I used it the first time,” raved one five-star reviewer. “This brush is designed so it’s easy to hold & it doesn’t slide out of my hands when wet. A great investment at little cost. I highly recommend!”

“Wet Brush is superior and I’ll never use any other brush. I don’t know what kind of magic engineering they did, but it truly is a gem of a product,” another one wrote. “I have very fine hair that tangles super easy. The Wet Brush has reduced my breakage and shedding of hair since I’m not yanking knots out of my hair anymore. Highly recommend this brush to anyone and everyone.”

It’s clear as day that you need the Original Detangler Hair Brush in your arsenal if you’re trying to get your hair strong, smooth and healthy (and who isn’t?). Snag yours for just $9 while the sale lasts.