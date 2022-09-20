Shoppers Swear This $20 Clump-Free Mascara Makes ‘Lashes Thicker & Longer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many mascaras that have been piquing our interest. Maybelline’s Lash Sensational is a tried-and-true favorite, while Milani and essence options have taken over TikTok as some of the best in their class. Each one provides some seriously impressive results, but have you heard of a mascara that packs two formulas into one tube? Westmore Beauty’s Two Times The Lash Mascara has its name for a reason. Two separate formulas mix together upon application to create one incredibly volumizing and lengthening product.

Here’s how it works: The “gold” formula relies on keratin, vitamin E and olive oil to condition and nourish the lashes, while the “black” formula taps on innovative technology to extend and curl them. The “black” formula additionally contains natural synthetic waxes that make your eyelashes appear long and lifted. The mascara manages to do all of this without causing clumping or flaking, which is no easy feat.

Not to mention, its $20 price tag will give all of your luxe tubes a run for their money. We stan an affordable and effective mascara!

All you have to do is apply the mascara from the root of your lash and wiggle it through. Wiggle the wand a few more times for a natural look, or layer on a second coat for a more dramatic, nighttime vibe.

We’re not the only ones who are impressed with this dual-phase formula.

“Great mascara! makes my lashes thicker and longer with no flaking,” raved one five-star reviewer.

“Lightweight application; thin wand for precise application; separates and lengthens lashes with no bad clumping! Love this mascara,” wrote another shopper.

These are some tall claims, so to see the results for yourself, shop the Two Times The Lash Mascara for just $20 at Westmore Beauty. If you’re looking to add more items to your cart, check out the brand’s under-eye gel that tightens fine lines in 60 seconds.

Follow the shopper-loved 60-Second Eye Effects Gel with the Two Times The Lash Mascara to create a stunning, wide-awake eye look.