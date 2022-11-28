This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has Tightening Eye Gels, Body Exfoliators & More For Up to 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Makeup and skincare products can get expensive between the cleansers, exfoliators, concealers, and lipsticks. However, the perfect time to shop for these beauty essentials is on Cyber Monday because there are tons of deals and savings that you won’t find at any other point in the year. With that in mind, Westmore Beauty has deals available sitewide on its best-selling skin tightening and makeup products that you don’t want to miss.

For Cyber Monday, shoppers can save 20 percent on all orders over $50+, 30 percent on all orders $75+, and 40 percent on all orders $100+. Oh, and did we mention there’s also free shipping too?! Basically, go big or go home; there’s your excuse to spend more to save more!

To help make your shopping experience easier, we’ve narrowed down some of the best finds that you’ll want to add to your cart before it’s too late.

Westmore Beauty 60 Second Eye Effects Firming Gel

This best-selling eye gel visibly firms under eye lines and decreases the appearance of under eye bags and puffiness in less than one minute thanks to Flex-Tensor Technology. The lightweight formula doesn’t crease under the eye and has a universal tint that color corrects for an even complexion. Reviewers say it ‘takes their eyebags away’ and they love how it ‘doesn’t leave any cakey residue.’

Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector

With over 1,500 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say that this body coverage perfector is a fan favorite among shoppers and will be for you too. The lightweight formula instantly works to cover spots, scars, veins, and even tattoos for an even complexion with a glow. And unlike other full-coverage body makeup, this one is natural-looking so it doesn’t appear thick and cakey on the desired areas. It’s available in seven shades ranging from fair to deep and is water-resistant so you don’t need to worry about it fading or disappearing throughout the day.

Westmore Beauty Smooth Effects 24k Gold Body Exfoliating Stick

If you’re looking for softer, smoother, and more youthful looking skin, then you’ll want to stop right here. Formulated with medical grade micro crystals, this exfoliating stick gently glides across the skin and creates the appearance of firm and tight skin thanks to microdermabrasion.

Westmore Beauty Body Priming Moisturizer

During the colder months, skin is more prone to drying out and feeling rough — nobody wants that. However, you can snag this moisturizer made with hyaluronic acid and squalane that works to hydrate and plump skin with just a quarter-sized amount.

Westmore Beauty Skin Conditioning Exfoliator

After a long day you’ll want to use this exfoliator to gently remove dirt from the skin for a clean and soft foundation. Plus, it’s formulated with shea butter and squalane so it leaves skin smooth and hydrated while getting the job done.