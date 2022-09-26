This Skin-Perfecting Body Makeup Keeps Imperfections—From Age Spots to Breakouts—Covered For 24 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever wanted to cover the imperfections on your body the same way you do your face—whether it be age spots, acne or redness—makeup exists specifically for that purpose. If you’re getting ready for a big event, have had a crop of breakouts appear, or are seeking to even out your skin tone, options like Westmore Beauty’s Body Coverage Perfector have your back covered—quite literally.

Not unlike body foundation, the formula instantly conceals a variety of concerns while leaving behind an illuminated, second-skin finish—have your pick from seven different shades to closely match your natural tone. Best of all, it’s been clinically shown to be waterproof, transfer-resistant to clothing, sweat-resistant and last for up to 24 hours when applied to exfoliated, clean skin. Anything from tattoos to stretch marks to spider veins can be erased within seconds of application thanks to the formula’s Tri-Effects Technology, which brings full coverage and a radiant appearance to the skin.

Body Coverage Perfector

The brand recommends following its specific directions to ensure the makeup stays on all day. Apply the Body Coverage Perfector to clean, dry and oil-free skin (the brand offers its own exfoliator), using either your hands or a brush to blend it into areas of concern. Let the product dry down for at least 10 minutes in between layers. When finished, buff away any excess product until it no longer comes off on a towel, tissue or mitt before touching sheets or clothing.

While you could certainly rely on your regular face foundation to get the job done, the Westmore Beauty bestseller brings more to the table than you’d expect. It earned high remarks from shoppers who swear by its results, whether it be the product staying on while they’re “sweating at work,” or having the ability to make them feel “more comfortable in their own skin.”

RELATED: Reviewers Say This Anti-Hair Loss Set Makes a Difference ‘After Just One Wash’—& It’s Down to $25

“Well I must say I am impressed..used on my legs which have some varicose veins and blotches here and there,” wrote one reviewer. “The Westmore body [perfector] evened out these problem areas and left my legs feeling and looking smooth and evenly colored naturally.”

“I have fine spider veins and sun spots on my legs. I decided to try Westmore and was totally amazed at how well it worked at hiding these things,” raved another. “Makes your legs look years younger. Highly recommend.”

Skip that extra layer of clothing and opt for Westmore Beauty’s Body Coverage Perfector instead. Shop it alongside other hero products from the brand, too.

60-Second Eye Effects Gel

Two Times The Lash Mascara