We’re Nutty For Argan Oil!

In the mysterious-sounding Argan Forest of Southwestern Morocco is where you will find the argania tree, an evergreen also known in those parts as Moroccan ironwood. And inside the fruits that the ancient tree produces are seeds from which a highly prized oil is extracted. The nutty, polyphenol-rich oil is excellent for cooking, but it also does wonders for skin and hair.

Argan oil has been used by generations of native women in Moroccos Atlas Mountain region topically and nutritionally for essential nourishment, powerful antioxidant protection, and to help restore the vitality of skin and hair, says Clyde Johnson, Director of Education for Kiehls. “Argan oil can restore elasticity, strength, smoothness, and moisture levels to overwhelmed and under-nourished skin and hair, revealing the natural radiance of both.

Kiehls has been using the oil in a selection of its products to optimal effect, and so too have a number of other brands. For those who don’t have a trip to the far reaches of Morocco in the works (sigh, I wish), here are few of our favorite beauty items featuring the deeply emollient, vitamin A and E-packed oil that can be found stateside.

Moroccan Oil Treatment and Styling Cream, $37 and $28, Folica.com



Huiles and Baumes Lip Balm, $22,beautyhabit.com



Josie Maran Argan Oil and Moisturizing Stick, $22, Sephora.com



Rusk Deep Shine Oil Treatment, $30, stylesource.com



Kahina Giving Beauty Eye Cream, $65, at Henri Bendel



Kiehls Superbly Restorative Argan Skin Salve, $25,kiehls.com



Kiehls Superbly Smoothing Argan Conditioner, $19,kiehls.com



