“Breakovers” On The Wendy Williams Show

I just love Wendy Williams. That is one woman who adores a wind machine as much as I do. In fact, she’s said before on The Wendy Williams Show that she thinks women should travel with their own mini wind machines attached to their shoes. Hilarious. So I was delighted to be invited to come on her show for the full hour to provide “breakovers” for two gals who recently underwent breakups.

What’s great about it is splitting up from your man, your job, etc., is that a woman can take this opportunity to change her look, which will in turn change her outlook. It lets her feel ready to take on the world. It’s all very Waiting to Exhale, no? Here’s what I did for these two gals’ breakovers. Extensions were the focus for both of them.

On the first girl, I used my ted gibson clip-in extensions in Reese. To prep the hair before applying the extensions, I used my build it blowdry spray and beautiful hold hairspray to provide touchable hold. Lastly, I added kicky curls with a large-barrel curling iron.

On the second girl, I used a platinum seamless extension, which is an in-salon extension process that is a lot less time-consuming than Great Lengths, which we did for Kate Gosselin. It lasts three to four months. It’s really cool, it has an adhesive that attaches to your hair in a strip–so it lays flatter on your head than any other extensions. The price ranges from $950-$2,000. After applying her extensions, we used hairsheets styling, beautiful hold hairspray and sleekified the ‘do with my ted gibson flat iron. All Ted Gibson items are available here.

The end result? Both breakover superstars loved their respective new looks.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.