WEN by Chaz Dean, Saved My Strands (From Myself)

WEN by Chaz Dean’s Lavender Volumizing Treatment Spray may just be a miracle in a tiny little spray bottle.

The nourishing spray was designed to “bring out your hair’s full potential” by not just volumizing your hair but also adding body (to those limp, fine little strands) and targeting the stress out, over-dyed pieces. Speaking from personal experience– I have fallen head over heels for this six fluid ounces of volumizing heaven. I nearly had a hair breakdown the other day as I tried to get my newly chopped off curly locks into a ponytail. Let’s just say I did not succeed and there were a lot of Bobby Pins involved.

Lucky for me, my new WEN product arrived the next day, and honestly with just a few spritz’s my curls are back to their bouncy selves. Maybe it’s the calming scent of Lavender, or the fact that my hair looks SO much better, but thank you Chaz Dean–because I no longer want to rip out my hair!!