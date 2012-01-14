2012 Golden Globes Hottest Hair Trends

The Golden Globes are nearing, and while some are excited to see which movies and miniseries win, we’re excited to see the celebs, dresses and ‘dos! We talked to Wella Professionals Celebrity Hairstylist Andy LeCompte and Wella Professionals Color Ambassador Aura Friedman about their predictions on what hairstyles will make their way down the red carpet on Sunday night. They’ve had the pleasure of working with Golden Globe stars, including Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Lopez, Fergie, and Megan Fox.

Charlize Theron is likely to sport a look that is understated and chic

Effortless Elegance With A Glossy Finish

“I think we’ll see a peak in fluid textures that suggest effortless elegance, like very healthy and sleek hair that shows a lot of movement. This style will be popular with soft and light tones with a warm glow that emphasizes healthy, shiny hair representative of the Wella Trend Vision look aptly named, Grace,” says LeCompte. Another great example: Charlize Theron’s shiny, sleek blowout with gentle waves.

To get the look, first, apply a good amount of hair primer, like Wella Professionals Velvet Amplifier, to wet hair. This will create an even surface on each hair follicle, improving the evenness of your overall end look. Then, while your hair is still wet, apply a smoothing balm, such as Wella Professionals Flowing Form, to dramatically enhance the manageability and smoothness of your blowout. One you’ve finished blow drying your hair, finish with a spritz of shine spray. Wella Professionals Shimmer Delight helps keep hair healthy and shimmering, despite the heat of a blowout.

Statement-Making Tones And Daring Definition

To the contrary, we can also expect to see daring, modern styles made possible by the evolution of high tech hair tools and high pigment color. Wella Professionals Color Ambassador Aura Friedman says, “We can look forward to the soft introduction of this very bold hair color trend at the Golden Globes this year. Inspired by the Trend Vision look, “Roxy,” this is an attention grabbing style where color plays an integral role. We will especially see a shift to cool red tones and bursts of violet, statement-making colors with an edge of sophistication.”

“A perfect color,” says Aura, “should complement the person who’s wearing it…but also suit their personality and lifestyle. It should enhance, but not overpower.” To keep vibrant hues looking their best, Aura suggests to avoid shampooing too much and use a color-safe shampoo and conditioner, like Wella’s Brilliance Line. If your hair is very dull, she also recommends getting a clear gloss to add instant vibrancy and seal the cuticle of your hair for added shine.

As for the style, this look does not shy away from shape or definition. Tight curls and gravity-defying shapes can be expected. With such “atypical” styles being created with styling tools, it’s very important to prepare your hair with a heat protectant spray before styling, such as Wella Professionals Thermal Image Heat Protectant Spray. You’ll need to finish the look with a strong-hold hairspray, such as Wella Professionals Stay Firm Finishing Spray.

