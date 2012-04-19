Wel-Kim To My World: Kim Kardashian’s Latest Nail Polish Collection

In the most narcissistic nail polish collection to-date, Kim Kardashian debuted her latest Nicole by OPI polish collection on her blog yesterday. Called “Wel-Kim To My World,” Kim’s collection includes six brand-new colors. Kim called the collection “feminine and flirty” and replicated the colors she is usually drawn towards. Fittingly, all of the polishes are named after her.

“My go-to nail polish colors are pale pinks, whites and nudes, so I wanted to give you guys a similar selection that represent my signature look,” said Kim.

The collection includes classic shades and neutrals for the perfect touch of femininity, with a few pops of colors for a big night out. The entire collection is now available at CVS!