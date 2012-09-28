Weirdest of the Weird: Beauty Trends That Will Leave You Speechless

If you haven’t heard of “Bagel Head’, the latest beauty trend taking over the news, you need to know what’s going on before you accidentally order one at the corner deli. Japan’s hottest new beauty trend has been causing quite a stir after National Geographic documented the procedure of getting saline injected into the forehead and the middle pressed down, so that the patient’s head came out looking like a bagel. If you’re currently confused, it’s okay, we all are.
After seeing the beyond bizarre new procedures, it got us thinking about all of the crazy beauty crazes we’ve been seeing lately. While we think colored hair and textured nails are completely sane trends (and we actually love them), there are others that completely confuse us. Have you ever heard of tatooths or a bull semen hair mask? Yes, these things exist and yes, they are as crazy as they sound. We put together 10 of the most insane beauty trends we’ve ever seen and want to hear your take on them.
The Bagel Head: This trend has been blowing up lately (pun intended) and National Geographic has been documenting it. This one freaks us out.
Black Teeth: They're sort of like white teeth, except they're exactly the opposite and they look like they're rotting.
Tattooths: Yes, you read that right. Once upon a time, tattooths were a "thing".
Lip Art: Kim Kardashian's lips look like they're flagging the beginning of a drag race with this lip art.
Eye Enlarging Contacts: These special contacts were shaped so that your eyes actually looked larger than they are.
Bull Semen Hair Mask: Would you go this far?
24 Karat Gold Facial: Sure, it may be expensive, but it'll make you look like a million bucks.
Vajazzling: Why, why, why? The only bedazzling that should happen below the belt is on the back pockets of a ten year old's jeans.
Penazzling: The only thing worse than bedazzling yourself is bedazzling your boyfriend (though a boyfriend who willingly gets penazzled is a rare find).
