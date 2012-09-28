Weirdest of the Weird: Beauty Trends That Will Leave You Speechless

If you haven’t heard of “Bagel Head’, the latest beauty trend taking over the news, you need to know what’s going on before you accidentally order one at the corner deli. Japan’s hottest new beauty trend has been causing quite a stir after National Geographic documented the procedure of getting saline injected into the forehead and the middle pressed down, so that the patient’s head came out looking like a bagel. If you’re currently confused, it’s okay, we all are.

After seeing the beyond bizarre new procedures, it got us thinking about all of the crazy beauty crazes we’ve been seeing lately. While we think colored hair and textured nails are completely sane trends (and we actually love them), there are others that completely confuse us. Have you ever heard of tatooths or a bull semen hair mask? Yes, these things exist and yes, they are as crazy as they sound. We put together 10 of the most insane beauty trends we’ve ever seen and want to hear your take on them.

Think you’ve seen a weirder trend? Tell us about it in the comment section below!