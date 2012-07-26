For every gorgeous hairstyle you find on Pinterest, there are 10 weird hairstyles following closely behind, about to creep onto your homepage. With an entire category dedicated to Hair and Beauty on the site, it’s easy to forget that such strange pins exist. Sure, you can find a million fishtail braid how-to’s or DIY hair chalking images, but it’s not so often your search bar sees the words “weird hair.” While you were looking for weekend hairstyle inspiration, we were looking for the strangest hairdos on Pinterest, because who doesn’t love a guitar made out of hair?
From hair lions to hair helicopters and everything in between (if there’s an actual “in between” for lions and helicopters, please let us know), we found the 15 weirdest hairstyles on Pinterest because even if you’ll never try these on your own tresses, you need to see them. This slideshow may confuse you, inspire you or creep you out, but whatever the outcome, you’ll be entertained.
Even on Halloween or opening night of The Amazing Spiderman, this spiderweb-inspired head is a little too creepy for us.
Unleashing your inner lioness on top of your head may make a statement, but that statement likely says, "I'm nuts."
It takes some serious guts to rock this mohawk.
Well, this is one way to have eyes on the back of your head.
This is our closest guess as to what Snooki's future daughter will look like.
This head looks like it belongs mounted on a hunter's wall.
Floral hair accessories may be in this season, but come on.
Do you think her "Seat Belts On" light is on?
Now that's what we call volume!
How many hours do you think this braid took? Our guess is three and a half.
She's opening for John Mayer next week.
We like to call this "Hat Hair."
The overall look of this rainbow braid is pretty amazing, but spotting this in real life would prompt some very weird stares on the subway.
If it weren't for the head strap braid and hair flower, we would have loved this hairdo.
