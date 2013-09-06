8 Weirdest Uses For Your Favorite Cult Classic Beauty Products

Whether you’re in a rush or you’re a modern-day Macguyver, double-duty beauty products are the best kind of beauty products. We’re taking multitasking a step further, though, because we’re putting your favorite beauty products that you’ve known and loved for years to good use (and for reasons other than you think). Below, the eight weirdest uses for your favorite cult classic products.

1. L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray for stains: Everyone knows that a little clear polish can fix a pull in pantyhose, but there are other uses for your trusted hair product. If you find your clothes covered with unexpected makeup stains, pen ink marks or otherwise, apply hairspray liberally and rub it in for a quick fix.

2. Maybelline Great Lash Mascara for shoe scuffs: Whether you’re hitting the streets of Fashion Week or running around in the office all day, your shoes are bound to catch the brunt of your work day. What’s the use of dealing with scuffed up shoes when you can take the excess mascara off the brush and use a paper towel to cover the problem area? It’s a temporary fix, but it’ll get you through the day.

3. Dickson’s Witch Hazel to clean jewelry: While it’s no surprise that the daily wear and tear of our jewelry is enough to collect dirt, it’s not always so easy to clean it. Dab some witch hazel onto a cotton ball and gently clean your jewelry to restore it to its sparkly, shiny self.

4. Essie’s Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers for marking and organization: With the millions of ways to communicate and send information these days, staying organized can get pretty rough. Put your favorite polish to use by marking and color coordinating papers and folders, then take things a step further by marking the perfect temperature on your shower or the thermostat.

5. SuperSolano Hairdryer to remove stickers and price tags: We spend more time (and get more chips in our nail polish) removing price tag sticker than we’d like to admit. Good news for you retail therapy junkies, though. Simply turning on your blowdryer and concentrating it on stubborn adhesive will speed up the process and help in the removal of stickers and tags.

6. Urban Decay NAKED Palette for hiding your roots: In a time pinch and when there’s no salon in sight, use one of the shadows closest to your hair color to touch up your roots for the day.

7. Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre for static cling: Static cling and lint are pretty much inevitable through sweater season, so apply a small amount of lotion to your hand and say goodbye to static cling and sweater lint with a light swipe over the fabric.

8. Mason Pearson Hair Brush for carpet stains: Though you’d have to be practically made of money to do this, there’s one thing that will help you get rid of stains in the carpet better than a toothbrush. If you have a hairbrush handy take it to the carpet to lift stains. This method is amore effective due to the larger surface area of the brush, concentrated on the stain.

Image via Istock