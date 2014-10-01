7 Weird Ways to Use Dry Shampoo (Beyond The Obvious)

Many of us are addicted to dry shampoo for stretching time between blowouts. While it’s a godsend for the hair refresh, it’s also incredible for so many other beauty needs! Whether you need some texture, volume, or hold, here are seven amazing ways to use dry shampoo — besides the obvious.

Create Moveable Texture

Alterna Hair Care global creative director and stylist extraordinaire Michael Shaun Corby, likes to layer hairspray and dry shampoo. “Sometimes I hold dry shampoo in the left and hairspray in the right hand, turn my client’s head upside down and spray in circular motions. This can also be done one can at a time. The layering between the two gives you lightweight, touchable, yet perfectly textured tresses just like all the trends we’ve seen on all the runways, like the movable, edgy textures seen at the Tom Ford show!”

Updos

Adding texture and definition gives the updo more longevity and helps keep the pins from slipping, says Eufora Global Team Educator and Stylist, Mirza Batanovic.

Stretch Time Between Color Appointments

When you need to hide dark roots on blonde hair, dry shampoo can be your savior says Andre Richard Baldini, owner of Andre Richard Salon in Philadelphia.

Add Volume

“If I’m short on time or simply being lazy, I’ll run a straightener through my hair and call it a day. However, this often times leaves my hair a bit flatter than I tend to like,” says Kristin Bassett of beautyxpose.com. To add a little oomph, she sprays dry shampoo from her roots to mid shaft, brushes out and gets instant volume!

Keep Your Curls From Sticking

“No matter how much I brush out my curls, they always seem to find their way back to each other,” says Bassett. “To keep my bratty curls from merging into one giant tendril, I spray dry shampoo all over the place once I’m done with my curling wand to keep them from sticking!”

Removing Static

“I often use Triple sec to get rid of static because it’s clear! If you are going to use dry shampoo to get rid of static definitely make sure it’s clear before you spray. You don’t want to ruin your fabulous outfit!” says Drybar founder Alli Webb.

Deodorant

“I’ve also used Detox Dry Shampoo as deodorant. The acvtive ingredients that absorb oil on the scalp act the same when using it as deodorant. It also works great as air freshener!” says Webb.