10 Weird, Genius Tricks to Get Dewy Skin

Ah, that elusive lit-from-within, dewy skin glow. We all want it, and we’ve all—at some point or another—tried to get it by slathering on glitter-filled makeup products that promise a J.Lo glow, but end up making us look like a disco ball, a Las Vegas showgirl, or an amalgamation of both. Not cute.

The truth is, there’s a good reason for craving dewy skin: It not only looks feminine and natural, but plump hydrated skin is also a marked sign of youth—something we all want. The good news is you don’t have to be a 16-year-model, have Jenny from the Block’s makeup artist on speed dial, or chug 100 liters of distilled water a day to get a perfectly dewy visage. There are cool, albeit admittedly weird tricks to get the dewy skin you’ve always wanted.

Of course, mastering these tricks requires a solid foundation, which means you shouldn’t skimp on exfoliating, moisturizing, and drinking (a reasonable) amount of water. Once you’ve done that, read on for 10 tricks that really work to achieve enviable dewy skin.

Burt’s Bees, Please

Here’s a fun trick that beauty obsessives swear by: Burt’s Bees Replenishing Lip Balm with Pomegranate Oil is a miracle product when used on your cheeks. Yes, really! Its subtle pink tint adds a natural flush to skin, while the natural oils give off a hard-to-replicate dewy glow. No need to add a lot—just a tiny swipe on each cheek, then blend. It also works wonders to break up an excess foundation or powder, if you applied too much.

More Use for Your Coconut Oil

The MVP of dewy skin? That would be coconut oil, ladies. This stuff works wonders as a non-comedogenic highlighter thanks to its semi-solid makeup. Coconut oil solidifies when it’s room temperature, so dabbing a little on your cheekbones, brow bone, and across the bridge of your nose adds a dewy, hydrated finish that’s not runny or overly oily.

Spritz with Marula Oil

Keep a spray bottle filled with two parts water and one part Marula oil (which is sold at any health food store, and every Whole Foods). After you’ve applied your makeup, give your face a spritz or two. In case you’re unfamiliar, Marula is one most powerful antioxidant oils in the world, and both softens skin and balances moisture levels.

Replacing Marula oil with pure coconut water, jasmine oil (the main ingredient in Rodin’s culty Olio Lusso oil), sweet almond oil, or lavender oil also does the trick.

Rethink How You Apply Liquid Highlighter

Don’t dab liquid highlighter on after your foundation—mix a drop into it, and apply with a damp BeautyBlender, or another high-quality sponge.

Become BFFs with Royal Jelly

Get familiar with Royal Jelly. It’s a honey bee secretion (yes, made from actual bees), that in-the-know women swear by thanks to its intense amount of complex B vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, enzymes, natural antibiotic properties, and antibacterial properties. While you can buy products made the Royal Jelly, we suggest picking up a $15 tub of the stuff in its pure form—meaning, no added chemicals—and slathering it on bare skin before bed and before you apply makeup.

Make Your Own Blush

Blend two shades of lipstick together—one creamy but matte and one with a little shimmer—then pat onto your cheekbones. Voila—customized blush that stays put and gives you a sexy glow.

Drop in Some Avo Oil

Add a drop of cold-pressed avocado oil to cream or gel blush. It’s thick enough to not make the color run, but will add a dewier finish.

Invest in Some More Eyeshadow

If you’re not a fan of runny liquid highlighters, grab a small pot of peach, gold, beige, or white eyeshadow. From there, press with your finger on to your cheekbones for a subtle dewy finish. If you’re really in a DIY mood, crack the shadow and mix with a little coconut oil for an instant highlighter.

Hello, Vaseline

Don’t discount the power of good old petroleum jelly—aka Vaseline—for a model-ready glow. Using a light hand, apply on your lids, cheeks, and lips, with or without makeup.

Blend, Blend, Blend

Dampen your BeautyBlender so it swells to three times its normal size, then dab it in a water-based gel foundation (Chantecaille’s new Future Skin formula is brilliant—it’s oil-free but contains 60 percent charged water and seaweed), and start blending. The wet sponge will thin out the makeup, which already has a high component of water, so your skin will quite literally look dewy.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.