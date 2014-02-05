Beauty Buzz: Weird Things You Didn’t Know About Teeth, Rules of Lip Liner, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Always avoiding the dentist? You may want to read these weird things you didn’t know about teeth for a primer. [Daily Makeover]

2. Nair for men? It’s happening. [Allure]

3. Dying to know how to get Jessica Alba’s braided bun? Here’s a GIF tutorial. [The Cut]

4. Don’t even think about wearing lip liner without following these four rules. [Makeup.com]

5. Need a fresh start for February? Look at these innovative new products out now. [Lifestyle Mirror]

Image via PBNJ/Blend Images