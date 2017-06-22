StyleCaster
The 7 Weirdest, Coolest, and Most Bizarre Summer Beauty Trends You Can’t Unsee

The 7 Weirdest, Coolest, and Most Bizarre Summer Beauty Trends You Can’t Unsee

The 7 Weirdest, Coolest, and Most Bizarre Summer Beauty Trends You Can’t Unsee
Photo: Getty Images

Nope, you’re not imaging it: Every damn day, there’s a brand-spanking-new beauty trend circling the Internet that’s, uh, super unique. On a Wednesday, we could be oohing and ahhing over crazy-cool, watermelon-pink hair, which we’ll then immediately forget when we meet Thursday’s glitter-eyeshadow phenomenon. And considering these bizarre trends disappear before we really get to know them (some of them for the better, tbh), we often miss out on, or skip over, the coolest, craziest trends that could actually inspire us to rethink that super-safe, brown-and-blah makeup we slap on every morning.

13702927 1115466878498900 393534951 n The 7 Weirdest, Coolest, and Most Bizarre Summer Beauty Trends You Cant Unsee

Credit: Instagram | @karissa_hernandez

And since we think these trends deserve more than their five minutes of fame, we want to make sure you’re officially introduced to the coolest, weirdest, and most bizarre beauty trends that have been blowing up this summer, like rainbow-colored highlighting and metallic freckles. And even though you probably won’t be heading into work tomorrow morning with barbed wire eyebrows (but if so, respect), these trends will at the very least force you to think outside of your beauty box. So click through all seven of the biggest summer trends, below, and make sure you get well-versed in them quickly, ’cause we’ll probably have seven newer and crazier trends by the end of this sentence.

Barbed Wire Eyebrows
Photo: Instagram / @dirtymelodies
Barbed Wire Eyebrows
Photo: Instagram / @amenfashion
Barbed Wire Eyebrows
Photo: Instagram / @athenapaginton
Hair Marbeling
Photo: Instagram / @xostylistxo
Hair Marbeling
Photo: Instagram / @the.jeaux
Hair Marbeling
Photo: Instagram / @hairart.by.kagen
Floral Eyeliner
Photo: Instagram / @vanidaysg
Floral Eyeliner
Photo: Instagram / @notamakeuppartist
Floral Eyeliner
Photo: Instagram / @emma_holness
Rainbow Highlighter
Photo: Instagram / @roxygirl_makeup
Rainbow Highlighter
Photo: Instagram / @thesmswstor
Rainbow Highlighter
Photo: Instagram / @yurigmakeup
Metallic Faux Freckles
Photo: Instagram / @_najeema
Metallic Faux Freckles
Photo: Instagram / @erickabernabe
Metallic Faux Freckles
Photo: Instagram / @mymy_dao
Colored Lashes
Photo: Instagram / @makeup_by_sarahw
Colored Lashes
Photo: Instagram / @maccosmetics
Colored Lashes
Photo: Instagram / @zaktaylormua
Feather Brows
Photo: Instagram / @eclecticunicorn
Feather Brows
Photo: Instagram / @lalipawp
Feather Brows
Photo: Instagram / @stella.s.makeup

