Royal Baby: Weird New Baby Products Fit For Kate and William’s Little One

You may not’ve heard, but the world is on royal baby watch. What’s that mean for us? We’re on royal baby product watch (while checking Twitter nonstop, that is). Etsy’s always been a particularly creative source of royal paraphernalia, so we journeyed into the abyss to see how people were celebrating the much-anticipated birth.
Our surprising conclusion? There’s not a huge range of England-inspired baby products available yet, probably because people have been pretending their own children are royalty for so long that most of it already existed. That, and, we’re all waiting to see which gender the newest royal will be. Nevertheless, we found the best, weirdest new products to celebrate the new baby; whether or not they’ll make it into the royal nursery, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Etsy is nothing if not handmade soap, and this mild, organic option is wrapped in wool to exfoliate for baby-smooth skin. It also has a crown on it, in case you wanted to get even closer to the royal pampering experience.
Crown Felted Soap, $13, Etsy
Royal babies: They're just like us. We can totally use this bib for dinner this weekend, right?
Royal Baby Union Jack Bib, $25, Etsy
Gotta get that lineage, and non-envious tone, down fast! Plus, now the baby matches his Uncle Harry.
Royal Baby Onesie, $18.81, Etsy
Despite the distance from the royal baby to the throne, there's no harm in a little early training.
Royal Baby Sceptre Rattle, $80, Etsy
This one may not be the height of taste, but the paparazzi see everything anyways. Live that Middleton life.
Outie 'Royal Baby' Belly-Bump Maternity Tee, $46, Etsy
Babies have it rough in one aspect: Their hair, and that's obviously the royal baby's top priority (judging by Kate Middleton's blowout habit, at least). It's like that awkward stage in growing your bangs out, but all of their hair needs to grow out. Hairbands take the edge off.
Royal Baby hairband, $9.41, Etsy
The "Keep Calm" phenomena shows no sign of slowing, and while we're not completely on board, compact mirrors always come in handy.
Duchess Catherine Baby Shower Favor Pocket Mirrors, $26, Etsy
Nothing steals a baby's thunder like being born on the same day as a royal. Make your own little one feel special with this decorative pillow, which is almost like being welcomed by a nation.
"Our Princess Has Arrived" New Baby Designer Pillow, $55, Etsy
