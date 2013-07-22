Royal Baby: Weird New Baby Products Fit For Kate and William’s Little One

You may not’ve heard, but the world is on royal baby watch. What’s that mean for us? We’re on royal baby product watch (while checking Twitter nonstop, that is). Etsy’s always been a particularly creative source of royal paraphernalia, so we journeyed into the abyss to see how people were celebrating the much-anticipated birth.

Our surprising conclusion? There’s not a huge range of England-inspired baby products available yet, probably because people have been pretending their own children are royalty for so long that most of it already existed. That, and, we’re all waiting to see which gender the newest royal will be. Nevertheless, we found the best, weirdest new products to celebrate the new baby; whether or not they’ll make it into the royal nursery, we’ll just have to wait and see.

