Would You Try These 14 Weird Celebrity Cleanses?

It’s no secret that celebrities keep up their killer bodies with a lot of help from personal trainers, private chefs, professional aestheticians, and maybe even a plastic surgeon or two. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t occasionally try something totally out-there to achieve perfection, like a crazy cleanse in order to lose weight.
Indeed, working out and eating well are the only tricks to really drop pounds and maintain your weight loss, stars often have to slim down within a very strict time frame for a project, often relying on weird cleanses, regimens, and products that promise to help free their bodies of toxins and excess weight. Case in point: Beyoncé‘s admission that she lost over 20 pounds for “Dreamgirls” via the scarily restrictive Master Cleanse, and Shailene Woodley‘s recent announcement that she eats clay to cleanse her body.
And just because celebrities are at the forefront of weird weight-loss tactics, it doesn’t always mean they’re healthy, so it’s key to consult a doctor before ever trying any of the cleanses listed here.
Who: Shailene Woodley
What: Clay Cleanse Diet
Surely one of the most bizarre cleansing methods around, Woodley has admitted to eating clay, which has binding properties that cleanse your digestive track by sticking all the rubbish together and removing it when you poo.
Who: Mariah Carey
What: Bleak Diet
During this diet, you must eat only fish and soups. Worst part? It must be prepared blandly.
Who: Anne Hathaway
What: The Les Mis Diet
While preparing for her role is Les Miserables, Anne Hathaway famously lost 15 pounds eating nothing but two thin squares of dried oatmeal paste a day.
Who: Beyonce
What: Master Cleanse
To prepare for her role in Dream Girls, Bey did an all liquid master cleanse with consists of only hot water, maple syrup, cayenn pepper and lemon juice. She lost about 20 pounds, but has said she'll never do it again.
Who: Victoria Beckham
What: 5 Hands Diet
This grueling diet consists of only five handfuls of protein rich foods per day. Beckham used this diet after her daughter Harper was born.
Who: Reese Witherspoon
What: Baby Food Diet
This sounds like tortue! Apparently, Reese Witherspoon participates in this baby food diet where you stick to only eating baby food for the duration of your cleanse.
Who: Matthew McConaughey
What: All Liquid Diet
When this sexy actor was preparing for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, he need to lose an exteme amount of weight so he turned to an all liquid diet.
Who: Sarah Michelle Gellar
What: Cabbage Soup Diet
During the Cabbage Soup Diet, you are only allowed to eat veggie soup for a seven day period!
Who: Christina Aguilera
What: 7-Day Color Diet
This seven-day diet involves eating only foods of the same shade on any given day. For example, all greens on Monday, all yellows on Tuesday.
Who: Adriana Lima
What: All Liquid Diet
For 9 days before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, this model drinks liquids to slim down!
Who: Christian Bale
What: Tuna and Apples Diet
While preparing for a role in The Machinist, the actor only ate tuna and apples. Sounds like the worst diet ever.
Who: Jennifer Aniston
What: Lemon Juice Diet
During one of Jennifer Aniston's favorite diets, The Lemon Juice Diet, she only drinks lemon juice for breakfast since it encourages detox and helps burn fat quicker.
Who: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
What: Low-Calorie Cookie Diet
This is a diet we want to get in on! You eat siz low-calorie cookies and one small meal per day. The cookies contain beef and milk proteins and are designed to suppress hunger!
Who: Megan Fox
What: Pre-Meal Apple Cider Vinegar
To keep her slim figure in tact, this actress stips apple cider vinegar before every meal in order to cleanse her system. She argues that as she does not enjoy exercise or dieting, this helps her rid her body of sugars and water weight.
