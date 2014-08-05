Would You Try These 14 Weird Celebrity Cleanses?

It’s no secret that celebrities keep up their killer bodies with a lot of help from personal trainers, private chefs, professional aestheticians, and maybe even a plastic surgeon or two. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t occasionally try something totally out-there to achieve perfection, like a crazy cleanse in order to lose weight.

Indeed, working out and eating well are the only tricks to really drop pounds and maintain your weight loss, stars often have to slim down within a very strict time frame for a project, often relying on weird cleanses, regimens, and products that promise to help free their bodies of toxins and excess weight. Case in point: Beyoncé‘s admission that she lost over 20 pounds for “Dreamgirls” via the scarily restrictive Master Cleanse, and Shailene Woodley‘s recent announcement that she eats clay to cleanse her body.

And just because celebrities are at the forefront of weird weight-loss tactics, it doesn’t always mean they’re healthy, so it’s key to consult a doctor before ever trying any of the cleanses listed here.