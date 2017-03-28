StyleCaster
Share

7 of the Most Bizarre Beauty Trends of 2017

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 of the Most Bizarre Beauty Trends of 2017

by
7 of the Most Bizarre Beauty Trends of 2017
18 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

It seems like every few months, the beauty world is introduced to a massive amount of new trends that dazzle, surprise, and straight-up horrify. Some of these trends stick around for good, turning into best-selling products with long shelf lives (lookin’ at you, Kardashian-level strobing), while others—ahem, meme makeup—fall off the face of the earth before you can refresh your Insta feed. And 2017 has definitely been no exception. In only three short months, we’ve witnessed a shit-ton of insanely bright trends, some new, some revived from the depths of 2016, and all of which have been, uh, NSFW.

MORE: The 13 Prettiest Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palettes for Spring

Unlike the dewy, no-makeup makeup obsession of last year, 2017 has offered us a fun little crop of beauty trends, beginning with M.A.C.’s lollipop lips—a.k.a. the intentionally smudged, just-sucked-on-a-lollipop lipstick look—at London Fashion Week, before careening into the fake freckle movement and the holographic, glitter, and unicorn obsessions that have made their way into vanities across the globe.

While it’s unclear how long these trends will stick around, there’s no denying that there’s something incredibly mesmerizing about them. So to get you in an inspo-worthy mood, we rounded up our favorite alternative beauty trends of 2017 that must see the light of day before they join their predecessors in the abyss that is expired beauty trends. We promise they’re worth the look.

MORE: Uhh, Bangs Are Back, and These 12 Celebs Just Got Them

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Neon Eyeliner
Neon Eyeliner
Photo: instagram
Neon Eyeliner
Neon Eyeliner
Photo: instagram
Neon Eyeliner
Neon Eyeliner
Photo: instagram / @showyourmakeup.cl
Lollipop Lips
Lollipop Lips
Photo: instagram / @lisamariatrauer
Lollipop Lips
Lollipop Lips
Photo: instagram
Lollipop Lips
Lollipop Lips
Photo: instagram / @warpaintwoman
Unicorn Beauty
Unicorn Beauty

Unicorn eyeliner

Photo: instagram / @essence_cosmetics
Unicorn Beauty
Unicorn Beauty

Unicorn nails

Photo: instagram / @makeme_vlog
Unicorn Beauty
Unicorn Beauty

Unicorn hair

Photo: instagram / @jenatkinhair
Pop-Art Eyes
Pop-Art Eyes
Photo: instagram / @kristenxleanne
Pop-Art Eyes
Pop-Art Eyes
Photo: instagram / @jadesolle
Pop-Art Eyes
Pop-Art Eyes
Photo: instagram / @kejti__k
Holographic Everything
Holographic Everything

Holographic lips

Photo: instagram / @catalystlust
Holographic Everything
Holographic Everything

Holographic nails

Photo: instagram / @lula.loves
Holographic Everything
Holographic Everything

Holographic eyes

Photo: instagram / @sarbearmua
Glitter Roots
Glitter Roots
Photo: instagram / @carlbembridgehair
Glitter Roots
Glitter Roots
Photo: instagram / @lushhairsaddleworth
Glitter Roots
Glitter Roots
Photo: instagram / @glitterforeveruk

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Nail The Statement Jewelry Trend The 2017 Way

How to Nail The Statement Jewelry Trend The 2017 Way
  • Neon Eyeliner
  • Neon Eyeliner
  • Neon Eyeliner
  • Lollipop Lips
  • Lollipop Lips
  • Lollipop Lips
  • Unicorn Beauty
  • Unicorn Beauty
  • Unicorn Beauty
  • Pop-Art Eyes
  • Pop-Art Eyes
  • Pop-Art Eyes
  • Holographic Everything
  • Holographic Everything
  • Holographic Everything
  • Glitter Roots
  • Glitter Roots
  • Glitter Roots
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share