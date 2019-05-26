The Craziest (And Most Compelling) Beauty Products We’ve Spotted on Amazon This Month

Scroll To See More Images

You can literally buy almost anything on Amazon these days, from basic household staples like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, to sex toys and supplements and of course, luxury beauty essentials. You can also buy some of most hard-to-find and downright weird beauty products that you wouldn’t find at Sephora, Ulta or even your local drugstore. There are plenty of international gems to discover on the mega-retailer, especially in the Japanese, French and Korean beauty categories. K-beauty staples like 24k gold sheet masks, serums infused with snail mucin, and even needled derma rollers would’ve been filed under the bizarre beauty folder in the past, but they’ve now become totally mainstream in recent years (we have K-beauty’s heightened popularity in States to thank for that). With that being said, there are still plenty of out-of-the-box skincare, makeup, and hair products lurking among the vast selection of house hold names in Amazon’s virtual beauty aisle. Some of which, will surely make you do a double–even triple–take.

Sure, some of these bizarre products are straight-up gimmicky and offer little potential to actually be effective–even if they’re ridiculously cheap. Others may be totally Instagram-story-worthy (i.e. the hilarious bubble mask), but their potential to wow ends exactly there. However, some of these odd-ball items actually are surprisingly useful, offering solutions to problems we didn’t even know existed. While there will never be a replacement for bread-and-butter staples like Retinol serums and gentle moisturizers, sometimes it’s fun to switch things up a bit and (potentially) find a new holy grail product you can’t live without — however unlikely it may be. We’ve rounded up some of the craziest (and most promising) beauty finds we’ve stumbled upon this month below, and however novel they be, they certainly left us intrigued.

Peripera Daldal Factory Mini Fridge

At first, we were confused. Is this a beauty fridge or what? Turns out, it is a functioning mini refrigerator filled with an array of highly pigmented (according to reviews) lip and blush stains that last an impressive period of time. I mean, the packaging may be odd, but it sure is cute.

Hask Placenta Hair Mask

While slapping on a mask containing um, placenta doesn’t sound quite as appealing as coconut or keratin infused options, there is some research that suggests this product may actually revive compromised hair and promote hair re-growth. For the record, this mask uses sheep placenta–not human. The reviews are pretty convincing too. As one Amazon reviewer put it, “Weird, I know. But it works great.”

Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker

Don’t let the name fool you; this weird-but-cute product will not make marshmallows. It will however, turn your typical cleanser into a “cloud-like foam,” which apparently allows for a deeper and more gentle experience.

Bial Facial Massager

While it may look like some sort of torture device, this strange tool is actually a facial massager. According to the product listing, it slims the face and removes double chins by promoting better blood circulation in the face and strengthening facial muscles for a sharper jaw line contour. We’re not exactly sold, but curious nonetheless.

Tony Moly Haeyo Mayo Hair Mask

If you’re like me and just the sight of mayo makes you feel sick, this product isn’t just weird, it’s also plain gross. Apparently, back in the ’80s, DIY hair masks (i.e. slathering your hair in mayonnaise straight from the jar) was a thing. This mask contains egg yolk (one of the main ingredients in mayonnaise) not actual mayo, so you can reap the hydrating benefits without the mess. This product also smells like vanilla, not the slimy sandwich condiment.

Purederm Purifying Bubble Mask

Bubble mask look seriously wild on the face, making them a stellar beauty prop for silly selfies. But despite their comical appeal, they actually are pretty effective at giving congested pores a solid deep clean. This one is also infused with charcoal, which further helps to draw out toxins, dead skin, and other impurities without leaving your skin feeling tight and bone-dry.

Automatic Lip Plumper Device

This bizarre beauty gadget actually uses vacuum-like suction motions to aggravate (and therefore plump) the lips. It’s weird, but it actually works — at least according to the majority of positive reviews. According to reviews, the more you use the device, the longer the plumped effect will last.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.