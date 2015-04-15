Weird (And Super Cool!) Forms of Bronzer That You Didn’t Know Existed

While we admit to wearing bronzer year-round in an effort to fend off any “Are you feeling OK today?” questions and to feign a healthy glow, spring is the perfect time of year to step up your bronzing game. While powders are often the weapon of choice for a bronzed complexion, the world of bronzers is a whole different ball game these days. From liquids, to “pops,” to pens, you wouldn’t believe what you can get your glow on with. Take a look at some of the coolest products out there now in the gallery above and let us know what you’ll be trying in the comment section!
Pretty enough to eat, this dome-shaped "pop" glides seamlessly onto the face and blends in an instant for the perfect contour or just a hint of bronze.
(Ciaté Glow Pop Crème Bronzer, $19, sephora.com)
How genius is this: BB and sunless tanner in a clickable brush pen for hands-free application? Sign us up! Gradual face tanners can be tricky, especially if they're too orange-y or cake-y. This product, infused with CoQ10, cell-supporting red algae, and hyaluronic acid helps even skin tone and gives you a fresh glow from within. No orange streaks to see here!
(James Read BB Gradual Tan - Face, $25, sephora.com)
It Cosmetics' new limited edition CC and bronzing cream packs the punch of a high-quality CC cream and a cream bronzer all in one. Apply it all over for a moisturizing, bronzed experience that's actually restoring your skin while giving you that back-from-the-beach look.
(It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Bronzing Cream, $38, ulta.com)
This "elixir" is said to give you a calming spa experience while replenishing your skin and giving you a pretty glow. Like a sunless tanner, you'll gradually see an increase in color over time.
(Tarte Maracuja Bronzing Serum, $47, ulta.com)
Filed under the name "No Bronzer Bronzer," this serum comes in a one-shade-fits-all color to either blend into your current foundation or to apply as a contour. Just one to two drops is all you need to lightly pat onto the areas of the face that the sun naturally hits for a beautiful sun-kissed glow.
(Perricone MD No Bronzer Bronzer, $35, sephora.com)
Why didn't we think of this? A sunscreen that also gives you an instant bronze? Brilliant! Infused with white hyacinth, lily of the valley, jasmine, and gardenia, you'll smell and look like you just got off a tropical island.
(Hampton Sun Continuous Mist Sunscreen with Bronzer, $32, sephora.com)
Worried about primer giving your face a chalky look? This bronzing primer from Laura Mercier avoids just that by giving you beautiful color while hiding pores and imperfections.
(Laura Mercier Foundation Primer-Radiance Bronze, $34, sephora.com)
Get a shimmery bronze highlight all with the touch of a small brush. Lightly dab little beads of this product on the high points of your face for a bright glow in no time at all.
(Benefit Sun Beam, $26, sephora.com)